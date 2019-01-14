‘Star Trek: Discovery: The Enterprise War’ Announced

Capt. Pike and the USS Enterprise are back in Star Trek: Discovery Season Two, but there’s more where that came from.

The next Star Trek: Discovery novel is Star Trek: Discovery: The Enterprise War. The novel will focus on Pike and the Enterprise crew as depicted in Discovery‘s second season. The novel reveals what the Enterprise was up to during the Federation-Klingon War chronicled in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The book is written by John Jackson Miller, who wrote Star Trek: Prey, the trilogy of novels that commemorated Star Trek‘s 50th anniversary.

Here’s the official description of The Enterprise War:

“An all-new novel based upon the explosive Star Trek TV series!

A shattered ship, a divided crew—trapped in the infernal nightmare of conflict!

Hearing of the outbreak of hostilities between the United Federation of Planets and the Klingon Empire, Captain Christopher Pike attempts to bring the U.S.S. Enterprise home to join in the fight. But in the hellish nebula known as the Pergamum, the stalwart commander instead finds an epic battle of his own, pitting ancient enemies against one another—with not just the Enterprise, but her crew as the spoils of war.

Lost and out of contact with Earth for an entire year, Pike and his trusted first officer, Number One, struggle to find and reunite the ship’s crew—all while Science Officer Spock confronts a mystery that puts even his exceptional skills to the test…with more than their own survival possibly riding on the outcome….”

Miller first announced the novel on Twitter.

“On Thursday, Star Trek Discovery Season 2 brings Christopher Pike back to the screen,” Miller tweeted. “My latest novel tells the saga of what he and Enterprise were doing all during Season One and the Klingon War. Star Trek: Discovery – The Enterprise War launches July 30!

“Before Anson Mount’s Pike joins the bridge of Discovery, my new Gallery Books novel details the tumultuous events of an intense year for him, Spock, and the rest of the NCC-1701 crew. Written in consultation with the CBS Discovery folks, The Enterprise War is set to stun!”

On Thursday, #StarTrekDiscovery Season 2 brings Christopher Pike back to the screen. My latest novel tells the saga of what he and Enterprise were doing all during Season One and the Klingon War. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – THE ENTERPRISE WAR launches July 30! //t.co/W7IjymxXuG pic.twitter.com/Lmg6BNL0n7 — John Jackson Miller (@jjmfaraway) January 14, 2019

The Enterprise was featured in the first Star Trek: Discovery novel, Star Trek: Discovery: Desperate Hours by David Mack. That novel took place one year before the events of Discovery‘s first season. The Enterprise collaborated with the USS Shenzhou to solve a planetary crisis. The novel focused on the relationship between Spock and his foster sister Michael Burnham, who served on the Enterprise and Shenzhou, respectively. The relationship is being spotlighted again in Star Trek: Discovery Season Two.

Are you excited about Star Trek: Discovery: The Enterprise War? Let us know in the comments!

Star Trek: Discovery: The Enterprise War releases on July 30th.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two premiers on January 17th on CBS All Access.