Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green Talks Surpassing Voyager in Canon

With the show’s second season finale, Star Trek: Discovery went from being a Star Trek: The Original Series prequel to the farthest-future set series in the Star Trek canon, surpassing Star Trek: Voyager (and the Star Trek: The Next Generation movies). That opens up worlds of possibility for the show, the franchise, and its fans. Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green explained as much in a post-San Diego Comic-Con 2019 interview with The Los Angeles Times.

“Well, the beauty of going into the future – boldly, I might add, pun intended – is that everything is new,” Martin-Green says. “So everything you will see will be new. And we were able, blessed, to shoot in Iceland for the first episode of season three and you are going to see a world that you’ve never seen before and we are not in Terralysium. We did not end there like we planned. So, now we have to figure out where we are, when we are, and who we are at this point now. So it’s very innervating, to say the least, to be able to build canon moment to moment.”

Martin-Green also noted a certain group of fans who should be pleased with this change in era. She’s referring to those who were disappointed by Discovery being a prequel rather than picking up in the timeline where Star Trek: Voyager left off.

“This world is very interesting and it’s intoxicating and it’s exotic because it’s brand new and what happened in this world and — I heard a lot of people say when they found out we were going to be a prequel, they said, you know, ‘Well, what happened after Voyager?’ You know what I mean? “Did nothing happen after Voyager?” So it’s so exciting to be from the but also come here. Anything can happen.”

In the second season finale of Star Trek: Discovery, “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2,” the USS Discovery jumped 930 years into the future. They intended to emerge at Terralysium, the planet that Michael Burnham’s mother had been using as an anchor point. As Martin-Green reveals here, that part of the plan didn’t work out.

Fans can now also look forward to a more direct Voyager successor in Star Trek: Picard. The series is set about two decades into Voyager‘s future of the Star Trek timeline and will seeJeri Ryan reprise her role as Seven of Nine from Voyager.

Are you excited to see the future of the Star Trek universe in Star Trek: Discovery‘s third season? Let us know in the comments section. Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 is now filming in Toronto. It is expected to debut on CBS All Access in 2020.