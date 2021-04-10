Star Trek: Discovery Wins GLAAD Media Award For Outstanding Drama Series

✖

Star Trek: Discovery has won its first-ever award from the GLAAD Media Awards. The awards seek to honor "fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues," and have nominated Star Trek: Discovery for each of its three seasons thus far. This marks the show's first time winning its category, Outstanding Drama Series, taking the award over fellow nominees 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX), Killing Eve (BBC America), P-Valley (Starz), Ratched (Netflix), Supergirl (The CW), The Umbrella Academy (Netflix), Vida (Starz), The Wilds (Amazon), and Wynonna Earp (Syfy). Star Trek: Discovery's third season introduced nonbinary actor Blu del Barrio as nonbinary character Adira Tal and transgender actor Ian Alexander as transgender character Gray Tal. Both actors, as well as their "space dads" Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp, discuss the addition of these characters in their acceptance speech, included below.

Cruz closes the speech by saying that Discovery's fourth season will be its best yet for representation. He also encourages fans to purchase merchandise from the official Star Trek store's GLAAD collection. All proceeds from sales of the merchandise go to support GLAAD's mission.

Announcing del Barrio and Alexander's addition to the show's cast in 2020, Star Trek: Discovery co-showrunner Michelle Paradise stated, "Star Trek has always made a mission of giving visibility to underrepresented communities because it believes in showing people that a future without division on the basis of race, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation is entirely within our reach. We take pride in working closely with Blu del Barrio, Ian Alexander and Nick Adams at GLAAD to create the extraordinary characters of Adira and Gray, and bring their stories to life with empathy, understanding, empowerment and joy.”

During Monday's First Contact Day celebration, Paramount+ released the first trailer for Star Trek: Discovery's fourth season, which is now in production and expected to debut later this year. In addition to showing off the show's new Starfleet uniforms, the trailer hinted at a new threat to the galaxy. Here's the updated synopsis for Discovery's fourth season:

"Star Trek: Discovery Season Four finds Captain Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery crew facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all."

What do you think of Star Trek: Discovery winning a GLAAD Media award? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Discovery is streaming now on Paramount+.