‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is Headed to WonderCon

Star Trek: Discovery has set course for WonderCon.

Star Trek today announced that The Making of Star Trek: Discovery panel will take place in WonderCon’s Room North 200A on Saturday, March 24th from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s L’Rell, Mary Chieffo, will moderate the panel. Panelists include Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts (Executive Producers & Showrunners); Tamara Deverell (Production Designer); Gersha Phillips (Costume Designer); Mario Moreira (Props Master); Glenn Hetrick & James MacKinnon (Prosthetics & Special FX Makeup); Jeff Russo (Composer); and Jason Zimmerman (VFX Supervisor).

Here’s the official description of The Making of Star Trek: Discovery WonderCon panel:

Over 50 years ago, the world was first introduced to what would quickly become a cultural phenomenon. It was a television series that inspired developments in science and technology, broke social barriers and transported viewers around the globe to new adventures and uncharted frontiers. Now, Star Trek: Discovery follows in the footsteps of those that came before as it seeks to tackle social issues, inspire the next generation of dreamers and doers and reflect on Gene Roddenberry’s vision of a hope for tomorrow.

WonderCon takes place March 23rd through 25th at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Star Trek: Discovery wrapped up its first season in February. The writers were already back to work on season two weeks before the finale aired. Season Two is set to begin filming in Toronto in April.

Berg and Harberts previously explained how the themes of the show will change in the new season.

“Chapter 1 of this novel was war, and right now, we’re thinking about Chapter 2,” Harberts says. “One of the themes we continue kicking around is the conflict between science and spirituality, and that’s something that we’re very interested, particularly after you finish a war. How do you rebuild yourself? What’s required for that? What we’re most excited to do is to continue thematic exploration and philosophical exploration and debate, and these characters are perfectly primed to carry storylines like that. That’s one thing that we’re thinking about. We have a few things up our sleeve, but we’d be lying if we knew everything, because that’s the fun of it is as well. You go into it, you see what’s working and you see what’s interesting, and you build from there.”

