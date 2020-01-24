Star Trek Fans Think Starfleet’s Insignia Was Stolen by Donald Trump’s Space Force

Last month, President Donald Trump officially signed the United States Space Force Act into law, creating a sixth branch of the military to focus on space-based objectives. Shortly after the outfit unveiled its first uniforms, people quickly took to Twitter to remind them they won’t really need camouflage in space. Now, the Space Force is in the news again for its new logo.

Revealed by Trump Friday afternoon, the insignia features an arrow hover in front of a globe with stars sprinkled throughout the background. Then, wrapped around the arrow and globe is a shooting star. Star Trek fans quickly pointed out the logo wasn’t far off from the one used in the Star Trek franchise by Starfleet Command. In fact, Star Trek alum George Takei even mentioned he expects the president to pay him royalties for the similarities.

After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

Keep scrolling to see what Star Trek fans are saying about the new logo…

these knuckleheads straight-up stole the star trek insignia pic.twitter.com/9Lnpo6FeX6 — evan valentine’s day pun placeholder jacobs (@esjesjesj) January 24, 2020

Trump just announced the new logo for the Space Force. The other is Star Trek Starfleet Command. pic.twitter.com/S7NeYdjR4C — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 24, 2020

space force stealing its logo from star trek is another piece of evidence that we all died years ago and now live in a computer simulation — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 24, 2020

devastated that the trump administration rejected my space force logo. please respect my privacy at this time pic.twitter.com/9VpLrJum04 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 24, 2020

Space force: “hey can I copy your homework?”



Star Trek: “Yea just change it up a bit so it doesn’t look the same.”



Space force: “ok” pic.twitter.com/hvdglpgnpH — my cat & i are pro-choice (@non_fele) January 24, 2020

