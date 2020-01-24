Star Trek

Star Trek Fans Think Starfleet’s Insignia Was Stolen by Donald Trump’s Space Force



Last month, President Donald Trump officially signed the United States Space Force Act into law, creating a sixth branch of the military to focus on space-based objectives. Shortly after the outfit unveiled its first uniforms, people quickly took to Twitter to remind them they won’t really need camouflage in space. Now, the Space Force is in the news again for its new logo.

Revealed by Trump Friday afternoon, the insignia features an arrow hover in front of a globe with stars sprinkled throughout the background. Then, wrapped around the arrow and globe is a shooting star. Star Trek fans quickly pointed out the logo wasn’t far off from the one used in the Star Trek franchise by Starfleet Command. In fact, Star Trek alum George Takei even mentioned he expects the president to pay him royalties for the similarities.

