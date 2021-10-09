Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Trailer Reveals Updated Ferengi and Another Surprising Alien

During today’s Star Trek: Discovery panel at New York Comic Con, the cast of the series introduced the new trailer for the show’s fourth season. The season sees the Discovery crew, now under the command of Captain Michael Burnham, facing an anomaly that threatens the galaxy in the 32nd century. With such destructive potential, it shouldn’t surprise fans to find various alien races joining forces to stop it. One of those appears to be a member from a recognizable race, especially to fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: a Ferengi, and a Starfleet officer no less.

In Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Nog was the first Ferengi to join Starfleet, but apparently, he wasn’t the last. The ever-knowledgeable folks at TrekCore also noted that the inspiration for this new Starfleet Ferengi could be concept art for the aliens he created in 1987 for The Next Generation.

There’s also a more subtle alien return in Star Trek: Discovery‘s season four trailer. It includes scenes of Captain Burnham speaking with a woman confirmed during the NYCC panel as the Federation’s president.

The president comes from an interesting lineage. She’s a mix of Cardassian, Bajoran, and human ancestry.

She’s all the former conflicts explored in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine embodied in a single character. That’s likely to make fans wonder how Bajor and Cardassia are doing in the post-Burn 32nd century.

Star Trek: Discovery season four finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the USS Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

CBS Studios produces Star Trek: Discovery in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers; Paradise also serves as showrunner. Star Trek: Discovery season four’s cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and recurring guest star Ian Alexander (Gray).

What do you think of these returning aliens in Star Trek: Discovery Season Four? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Discovery Season Four will premiere on Paramount+ on November 18th.