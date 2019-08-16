Star Trek Global Franchise Group Launched by CBS

CBS Television Studios announced today that it has created a global franchise group dedicated to expanding the Star Trek franchise beyond television and streaming. This new unit reports to David Stapf, president of CBS Television Studios, and is led by Veronica Hart, who gains the title Executive Vice President, Star Trek Global Franchise Management.

Per a press release, the new unit aims to “invigorate and broaden the Star Trek fan community through additional branding opportunities, such as podcasts, a reinvigorated StarTrek.com and new digital spaces, consumer products and gaming, as well as live experiential events and global attractions. These endeavors to further grow the brand are designed to complement the Studio’s expansion of the Star Trek universe, which now includes two live-action series, two animated projects, and multiple ‘shorts.’”

The Star Trek television franchise includes a new animated Star Trek series from writers Kevin and Dan Hageman that is slated for Nickelodeon; Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Short Treks; the still-untitled Star Trek series featuring Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard; the adult animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks from Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty); and a new Star Trek about Section 31, which is now in development with Michelle Yeoh attached in the lead role. All but the Nickelodeon animated series are set for the CBS All Access streaming service.

In addition to Hart, the new Star Trek team includes: John Van Citters, VP, Star Trek Brand Development; Yasmin Elachi, Director of Star Trek Content; and Gabrielle Oliff, Director of Global Franchise Management Operations.

“Veronica and her team are not only gifted brand strategists and veteran consumer products executives, they are also experts on the Star Trek canon,” said Stapf. “We are excited to launch this new business unit because the brand has an enormously rabid fan base, and we look forward to expanding its reach even further.”

“As we expand the Trekverse, Veronica’s team and Secret Hideout are dedicated to broadening ‘Star Trek’s’ brand reach by amplifying its core values globally: empowerment, inclusion, imagination, and above all, the exceptional storytelling that’s inspired generations of fans,” said Alex Kurtzman.

The new franchise group will have its base in Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout Productions in Santa Monica, Calif. Kurtzman is the executive producer overseeing all Star Trek television projects.

