‘Star Trek’ Actor Jon Paul Steuer Dies At 33

John Paul Steuer, who is best known for his work as a child actor in Star Trek: The Next Generation, died this week at the age of 33.

Steuer rose to fame by portraying Worf’s son Alexander Rozhenko in a 1990 episode of the series titled, “Reunion.” His largest role came a couple of years later, when he acted in 73 episodes of Grace Under Fire.

According to Oregon newspaper Willamette Week, Steuer passed away on New Year’s Day, though a cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

After his starring turn in Grace Under Fire, when he was just 12 years old, Steuer decided to step away from acting. In 2003, the former actor resurfaced as a popular punk musician in Denver, forming the band, Soda Pop Kids.

Since then, Steuer has been a staple in the music and restaurant community in Portland, Oregan. He performed with his band P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S. around town in addition to DJ’ing at various locations.

In 2015, Steuer opened his own vegan restaurant in Northeast Portland, Harvest at the Bindery.

His band was scheduled to perform on Friday night in a tribute show for Fred Cole.