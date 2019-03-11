‘Star Trek’ Las Vegas: Anson Mount Joins William Shatner, Kate Mulgrew as Third Guest Captain

Anson Mount is the latest captain to beam into Star Trek Las Vegas in 2019.

Mount joined the Star Trek franchise playing Capt. Christopher Pike of the USS Enterprise on Star Trek: Discovery. He’s the third captain to announce Star Trek Last Vegas plans following Star Trek: The Original Series‘ William Shatner and Star Trek: Voyager‘s Kate Mulgrew.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Trek Las Vegas already has 60 celebrity guests signed on for the convention. In addition to Mount, Shatner, and Mulgrew, the guest list includes Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, Jonathan Frakes, and Brent Spiner.

After beginning filming on Star Trek: Discovery, Mount talked about what it was like to join the Star Trek franchise on his podcast, The Well.

“It’s crazy man,” Mount said. “Getting cast in Star Trek is not like getting any other job. It’s also kind of like a rite of passage that very few actors get to enjoy. It’s nuts because you’re not just joining a cast, you’re joining cultural touchstone, a big family. Jonathan Frakes, who played ‘Number One’ in Star Trek: The Next Generation, he’s our current director for episode two. Of course, I worked with Colm Meaney and they’re constantly asking me about Colm and Marvin Rush, who was the DP on Hell on Wheels, shot a lot of Star Trek.

“It’s also the biggest production I’ve ever been a part of, and I don’t just mean TV production, I mean anything. There’s six soundstages that we fill. It’s enormous. The sets, the whole machine of it all, sometimes running two units at once.”

You never know who else may show up at the event. In 2018, Patrick Stewart made an unscheduled appearance ot announce his return to the Star Trek franchise.

Creation Entertainment hosts the event, which is described as “the one and only annual convention in which you can truly get the most immersive Star Trek experience ever! Fans from around the galaxy gather in one place, shut the doors to the outside world, and celebrate Gene Roddenberry’s amazing and growing franchise, and what it means to all of us.”

Will you be attending Star Trek Las Vegas? Let us know about your plans for the event in the comments!

Star Trek Las Vegas takes place July 31st through August 4th at The Rio Suites and Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!