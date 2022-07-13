Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Release Date Revealed

Star Trek: Lower Decks has set a return course for August. After debuting a new clip from the show last week, Paramount announced on Wednesday that the third season of Star Trek's first half-hour animated comedy series will premiere on Thursday, August 25th exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States, after which, the remaining nine episodes of the 10-episode long season will release weekly on Thursdays. Paramount+ also revealed the official key art for the upcoming third season, which is an homage to the theatrical poster for Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. You can see the new key art poster below.

The premiere date announcement is welcome news for Star Trek fans, who are finding themselves without new episodes for the first time in 30 weeks after last week's Star Trek: Strange New Worlds finale. It seems it won't be too long before new Star Trek arrives. In the interim, the Star Trek Universe, including Lower Decks, Strange New Worlds, and Star Trek: Picard will be in San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H on Saturday, July 23rd for a panel that promises to offer reveals and surprises.

(Photo: Paramount+)

Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) created Star Trek: Lower Decks. The new season "challenges the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns in (hilarious) ways they could never imagine, starting with a shocking resolution for season two's epic cliffhanger finale."

Star Trek: Lower Decks' cast of characters includes U.S.S. Cerritos "lower deckers" Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The ship's bridge crew includes Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell; and Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment produce Star Trek: Lower Decks. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz (219 Productions), and Heather Kadin are executive producers alongside creator/showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) is also an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth) serves as the show's animation studio.

Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States and Latin America. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the show internationally on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India, and more. In Canada, the series airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.