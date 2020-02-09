Star Trek: Picard Casts How to Get Away With Murder Star Amirah Vann

Star Trek: Picard is adding How to Get Away With Murder actress Amirah Vann to its cast. Vann has also appeared in Queen Sugar as Parker Campbell and in Underground as Ernestine. Vann is debuting in the upcoming fourth episode of the series, “Absolute Candor.” She will play Zani, a member fo the all-female Romulan religious order called the Qowat Milat. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) relocated Zani and other members of her order to the planet Vashti 14 years ago, prior to the destruction of Romulus. He also left behind Elnor, a young Romulan played in the present day by Evan Evagora, to be raised by the Qowat Milat. Zani and young Elnor were featured in a sneak preview of the episode that played on the Star Trek: Picard aftershow, The Ready Room.

“Absolute Candor” will also be Evagora’s first appearance as Elnor in the series. The episode sees Picard making a pit stop on the way to Freecloud to continue his search for Dr. Bruce Maddox. Ahead of Star Trek: Picard‘s premiere, ComicBook.com spoke to Evagora about Elnor’s relationship with Picard.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He looks up to Picard,” Evagora said “It’s almost like a Batman and Robin situation, me being Robin, obviously. He views him as a father figure, a leader, a teacher, everything.”

He also spoke a bit about how the state of the Romulan people in Star Trek: Picard reflects our world, saying “It’s easy to draw comparisons to all these war-torn countries that have just been ravaged. The people left with nothing, like refugees, they’re going to want to move to better places and create a better life and it’s really easy to find the comparisons there in Star Trek: Picard.”

As revealed in Star Trek: Picard, Starfleet chose to abandon the Romulans to their fate after the attack on Mars that destroyed the Utopia Planitia Shipyards and most of the rescue armada that had been assembled there. It was over this that then Admiral Jean-Luc Picard left Starfleet behind. It has probably been as many years since he’s seen Elnor, which should make their reunion in “Absolute Candor” something interesting.

Are you excited to meet Elnor and Zani in “Absolute Candor”? Let us know what you think in the comments. New episodes of Star Trek: Picard become available to stream Thursdays on CBS All Access.

Disclaimer: ComicBook.com is owned by ViacomCBS.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images