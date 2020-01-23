Star Trek: Picard Episode 1 – How to Watch for Free

After months and months of anticipation from Star Trek fans around the world, the return of Jean-Luc Picard has finally come. Thursday morning brought the premiere of Star Trek: Picard to CBS All Access, with Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Like the franchise’s most recent hit, Star Trek: Discovery, Picard will be streaming exclusively on the CBS All Access service here in the United States, a subscription to which has become a must-have for Star Trek fans over the past couple of years. However, if you haven’t yet signed up for CBS All Access but you want to check out Star Trek: Picard, there is a way to do it that won’t cost a penny.

Like most streaming services, CBS All Access has a free trial for users that have yet to give the service a go. You can stream whatever you want on All Access, including the Picard premiere, for a full week before being charged for it. Simply go to CBS.com and sign up for your free trial, and you’ll have no issue watching the new Star Trek series.

If you don’t want to pay for CBS All Access after your trial, be sure to go into your setting and cancel within that seven day window. If you’re content with what you’re paying for, however, just let the subscription kick in after a week and keep watching.

For those in Canada, new episodes of Star Trek: Picard will first arrive on television every Thursday at 9 pm ET. The episodes will be available on the Crave streaming service the following day. For fans in other countries around the world. new episodes of Picard will be released on Amazon Prime Video every Friday morning.

