Star Trek: Prodigy Releases New Images

After revealing its crew last week, Star Trek: Prodigy has released several new photos showing off some of the strange new worlds that the crew will be visiting. Nickelodeon and Paramount+ released four new photos from Star Trek: Prodigy, the upcoming CG-animated Star Trek kids show. The photos reveal a varied group of locations that this unusual new crew will presumably visit during their first season's worth of adventures. You can see those photos, as well as the previously released photos of some of the show's main characters -- Gwyn, Rok-Tahk, and Dal -- below. The series is currently in production to debut exclusively on Paramout+ later this year.

Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago) developed the CG-animated series, the first Star Trek show targeting younger audiences. Star Trek: Prodigy follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the derelict Stafleet vessel they have commandeered – another first Star Trek history. Over the course of their adventures together -- and with the help of the ship's Emergency Training Hologram, modeled after Kate Mulgrew's Captain Kathryn Janeway -- they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

What do you think of these new Star Trek: Prodigy images? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Prodigy will debut on Paramount+ in 2021.