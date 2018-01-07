Jonathan Frakes Offers Quentin Tarantino a Tip For Directing Star Trek

Star Trek vet Jonathan Frakes has one tip for filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who is tentatively attached to helm the next Trek movie for Paramount.

“Don’t forget the heart,” Frakes told Inverse. “Before you eat it, don’t forget the heart!”

Frakes, best remembered for his role as Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s Commander William T. Riker, recently shared his thoughts on Tarantino’s “wild” spin on the long-running franchise.

“I’m fascinated,” Frakes said of the in-the-works collaboration between Tarantino and Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness director J.J. Abrams, producing through his Bad Robot banner.

The production found its writer in The Revenant‘s Mark L. Smith, and Tarantino has reportedly been “promised” his installment will carry an R rating.

Frakes has a storied Trek history in front of and behind the camera, directing episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and, most recently, Star Trek: Discovery. Frakes also steered the big screen First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection.

Tarantino is expected to begin work on his Star Trek movie after his 2019 production centered around a TV actor and his stunt double during the Charles Manson murders in 1969 Hollywood.

Frakes’ installment of Discovery releases Sunday.