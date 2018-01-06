Jonathan Frakes Shares Thoughts on Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek

Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill director Quentin Tarantino is eyeing to boldly go: the filmmaker is tentatively attached to direct an R-rated Star Trek under producer J.J. Abrams.

Star Trek vet Jonathan Frakes, best known to Trekkies as Commander William T. Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation, returns to the franchise with Star Trek: Discovery, stepping behind the camera with season 1 episode 10, “Despite Yourself.”

Asked by Rotten Tomatoes about the Tarantino and Abrams collaboration, Frakes said he’s “fascinated.”

“I texted with J.J. about it to see what his take was. I wanted to see if I could get the scoop out of him, and he just said it’s going to be wild,” Frakes said. “I threw it back at him. I’m fascinated. I love the fact that Patrick Stewart played his hand so well and said, ‘Yeah, I’m available. Count me in.’”

Stewart, who portrayed Captain Jean-Luc Picard for 15 years across seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation and four movies, shared his admiration for Tarantino’s works and said appearing in a film by the director would give the actor “so much satisfaction.”

“If he is going to direct something to do with Star Trek and there was the possibility of dear old Jean-Luc showing up again and doing that for Mr. Tarantino, I would embrace it,” Stewart said.

Citing Discovery‘s use of an F-bomb — the first-ever “F-word” used in the franchise — Frakes said, “One can only expect more if Quentin’s in charge.”

“Despite Yourself” releases Sunday on CBS All Access.