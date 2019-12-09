Star Trek Stars Mourn the Loss of Rene Auberjonois

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine star René Auberjonois died yesterday at the age of 79 years old. Auberjonois was known to Star Trek fans for playing Odo, the changeling security chief on Deep Space Nine‘s titular space station. He also directed eight episodes of the series: “Prophet Motive,” “Family Business,” “Hippocratic Oath,” “The Quickening,” “Let He Who Is Without Sin…,” “Ferengi Love Song,” “Waltz,” and “Strange Bedfellows.”

As Odo, he was an all-business security officer keeping the Ferengi bartender, Quark, in line and harboring secret feelings for his co-worker, Kira. He was also alone the universe, knowing no other changelings. At the end of the series, he left his life on Deep Space 9 behind to rejoin his people.

Auberjonois also played Colonel West in the film Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, a role that went uncredited because his scenes were cut from the theatrical release and restored in the home media releases. He played the character Ezral in an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise.

Auberjonois is survived by his wife, writer Judith Auberjonois, who he married 56 years ago, his sisters Marie-Laure Degener and Anne Auberjonois; his son Remy-Luc Auberjonois, his daughter Tessa Auberjonois, his son-in-law Adrian Latourelle, his daughter-in-law Kate Nowlin, and his three grandchildren.

As the news spread, members of the Star Trek community — those that worked with Auberjonois and those who only knew him through meetings at conventions and elsewhere — took to social media to share their condolences and memories of the actor. We’ve collected some of their thoughts here.

Armin Shimerman

It is with great heartache and loss I share with you the passing of dear,dear Rene Auberjonois.His last message to me was entitled “Don’t forget…” I know that I,Kitty,and all that knew him will never forget.The world seems noticeably emptier now. I loved him. — Armin Shimerman (@ShimermanArmin) December 8, 2019

The dynamic between Auberjonois as Odo and Armin Shimerman as Quark on Deep Space Nine remains one of the most memorable in Star Trek franchise history.

Terry Farrell

I cannot express how much you meant to me. I will truly miss you my dear colleague, mentor, father figure, friend. pic.twitter.com/zE9TeyOzf5 — Terry Farrell (@4TerryFarrell) December 9, 2019

William Shatner

I have just heard about the death of my friend and fellow actor @reneauberjonois. To sum up his life in a tweet is nearly impossible. To Judith, Tessa & Remy I send you my love & strength. I will keep you in my thoughts and remember a wonderful friendship with René. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 8, 2019

Shatner worked with Auberjonois on Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country and later on the television series Boston Legal.

George Takei

This is a terrible loss. Star Trek fans knew him as Odo from Deep Space Nine. We knew him as René. He was a wonderful, caring, and intelligent man. He shall be missed. When I look out to the stars, I shall think of you, friend. https://t.co/IE2gtivRcg — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 8, 2019

Gates McFadden

@reneauberjonois You were a spectacular artist from Altman film IMAGES to Star Trek:DS9 and the million performances in between. A devoted family man, a visual artist, and loving and loves le human being. Thanks for showing the world how to do it. #love #admiration — Gates McFadden (@gates_mcfadden) December 8, 2019

Doug Jones

Rene Auberjonois 1940~2019.

A beloved member of our Star Trek family, among so many other decorated achievements on stage and screen. But above all, one of the sweetest humans I have ever met.

May he rest in God’s peace.#ReneAuberjonois #RIP pic.twitter.com/mK0aua9beV — Doug Jones (@actordougjones) December 8, 2019

Jeri Ryan

Jayne Brook

I am so sorry to hear that the wonderful René Auberjonois has passed away. I had the great honor to play his daughter on Boston Legal. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and his many fans. May he rest in peace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eRxwfmmkcy — Jayne Brook (@thejaynebrook) December 8, 2019

Bryan Fuller

AS GREAT A SHAPESHIFTER AS AN ACTOR AS ODO HIMSELF, RENE AUBERJONOIS HAS REJOINED THE GREAT LINK, AND I WILL FOREVER BE GRATEFUL FOR EVERYTHING HE HAS GIVEN US pic.twitter.com/i73d1pYgUB — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) December 9, 2019

Jonathan Del Arco

So sad to read this he was a wonderful man.https://t.co/av8wODFXxk — Jonathan Del Arco (@JonathanDelArco) December 8, 2019

Anthony Rapp

I am very sad to hear of the passing of René Auberjonois. His work on Deep Space Nine was especially inspiring to me as I approached being in a Star Trek show. And I was delighted to get to spend time with him at STLV, where I learned he was a totally delightful human being. RIP — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) December 9, 2019

Garrett Wang

Stunned to hear of the passing of @reneauberjonois So very sad at this moment #ripRenéAuberjonois #Odo #StarTrekDS9 He was always a class act and a consummate professional. He and his acting talent will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/kJtT8EjKFl — Garrett Wang (王 以 瞻) (@GarrettRWang) December 9, 2019

