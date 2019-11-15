Star Trek: Short Treks Animated Episode Shares First Look

Earlier today, CBS All Access released the first look at December’s animated Star Trek: Short Trek stories, “Ephraim and Dot” and “the Girl Who Made the Stars.” Posted on Facebook, there are a few images for each episode (you can see them below), as well as brief synopses for the episodes. While “Ephraim and Dot,” which centers on an Enterprise repair drone, seems to have a hand-drawn anime style for its animation, “The Girl Who Made the Stars” is a 3D-animated story that looks more like big-studio animation that you might see in theaters now. Both animated Short Trek stories debut on December 12.

The images feature new characters and old, as well as a pretty great shot of the Enterprise itself. They were released ahead of tonight’s episode, which features Anson Mount.

Star Trek: Short Treks is back tonight with a brand new episode. CBS All Access will debut the next installment of the series, titled “Ask Not.” The trailer reveals Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) of the Enterprise responding to a distress call. Somehow, this leads to Pike being taken prisoner by a Starfleet cadet. Pike is left trying to talk down the cadet, though the trailer doesn’t reveal the reason for the mutiny.

“Ask Not” is the third episode of the second season of Star Trek: Short Treks. It is the third and last episode of the new season to focus on Capt. Pike’s Enterprise crew. The first episode of the new season, “Q&A,” surprise debuted on the same day as Star Trek‘s New York Comic Con panel. The episode revealed Spock’s first moments aboard the Enterprise. The second episode, “The Trouble With Edward,” revealed the secret origin of those troublesome tribbles.

The two episodes releasing in December are animated and will tie into Star Trek: Discovery. The final episode of the season, debuting in January, is a prequel to Star Trek: Picard.

The first season of Star Trek: Short Treks consisted of four episodes used as lead-ins to the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. At the TCA Winter 2019 Press Tour, executive producer Alex Kurtzman said he hoped to continue with them and that they may be applied to upcoming series outside of Discovery.

“I’d love to expand beyond,” Kurtzman told ComicBook.com. “I mean, Discovery has been the foundation. [The first season of Short Treks] was a test. We wanted to see if they worked, and they ended up working really well. And so, the idea that we can apply those to all of our shows. Maybe we’ll do one before Picard. Maybe we’ll do one before Section 31. Maybe we’ll do one before the animated, just so that we can start getting audiences talking and thinking about what we’re doing, and setting up mysteries. That’s the other really fun thing about those is we get to set up these mysteries that play out over the course of the season.”

Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season is out on Blu-ray today, and the show’s third season will launch in January.