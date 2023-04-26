Star Trek: The Next Generation Ultimates Figure Lineup Adds Picard and Worf

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Super7's Ultimates 7-inch scale action figures are known for being highly detailed with loads of fun accessories, and the latest installments in their Star Trek: The Next Generation lineup are no exception. Last year, the TNG figure collection kicked off with Riker, Data, Locutus of Borg, and Guinan. Today, they're finally adding Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Worf to the crew.

A breakdown of each new Star Trek Ultimates figure can be found below along with pre-order links. As noted, Super7 loves to include fun accessories, so it's no surprise that Captain Picard comes with tea (Earl Grey, hot), and The Globe Illustrated Shakespeare book. Worf includes a cup of prune juice, which is the beverage of choice for true warriors. Note that US shipping at Entertainment Earth is free on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. You won't be charged until the figures are ready to arrive on your doorstep, which should be around April, 2024.

Star Trek: The Next Generation Ultimates Captain Jean-Luc Picard ($55) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Accessories includes: 2 heads, 8 hands, phaser, tea (Earl Grey, hot), The Globe Illustrated Shakespeare book, phaser, fencing foil, and saucer.

($55) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Accessories includes: 2 heads, 8 hands, phaser, tea (Earl Grey, hot), The Globe Illustrated Shakespeare book, phaser, fencing foil, and saucer. Star Trek: The Next Generation Ultimates Worf ($55) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Accessories include: 2 heads, 1 phaser, 7 hands, prune juice, phaser, phaser rifle, phaser blast effect, and Bat'Leth.

In other Star Trek news, Star Trek: Picard just wrapped up its third and final season with a bang, potentially setting up a new spinoff series to follow. If you haven't caught up with the series so far, all of the info you need can be found below.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard

The Star Trek: Picard Season 3 finale is streaming now on Paramount+. All previous Star Trek: Picard episodes (as well as all episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation and every other episode of Star Trek television) are streaming now on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.