Watch ‘Star Trek’s William Shatner Perform at the Grand Ole Opry

Star Trek star William Shatner made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Friday and now fans who missed out on seeing it live can have a look.

Check out the video above to see Shatner and Alabama founder Jeff Cook perform the title track from their album Why Not Me.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shatner spoke to ComicBook.com ahead of his performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Friday. We asked him about the idea of returning as Kirk for a series like Patrick Stewart’s upcoming Picard show. The writers would have to come up with a way to resurrect the character. Shatner joked that they’d also need to find a way to resurrect him after each day of shooting.

“That word, ‘resurrect.’ That’s a key word,” Shatner says. “Resurrect. You’d have to resurrect me, Shatner, in order to do the daily [laughes] I don’t what Patrick is doing doing that. Doing a series is debilitating for a young guy, for a 25-year-old, which I was doing when I was 25 years old. It’s a physical wrecker, it’s a mental wrecker, and it’s a homewrecker ’cause you’re working 14, 18 hours a day. And in the last series I did, Boston Legal, I had, in rush hour, a two-hour commute. So add that.”

Shatner concluded by saying that he’s not interested in doing a series, but that doesn’t mean he’s done with television. He teased some upcoming announcements about more limited television engagements.

“So no, I would not be interested in doing a series, per se,” he says, “but I will be on the air in something this year in something I can’t tell you about right now, but you’ll hear about it soon, and maybe on two and maybe even three shows that’ll be on for 10, 12, 14 episodes.”

Shatner appear on this week’s Dungeons & Dragons-themed episode of The Big Bang Theory as part of the CBS sitcom’s final season. You can see a preview here. The episode reunites him with Kaley Cuoco, whom he worked with in Priceline commercials. She shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Shatner from the set of the episode. Shatner is just one big guest star in the episode. Others include Star Trek: The Next Generation star Wil Wheaton. You can see a photo of the full cast of the episode here.

What did you think of Shatner’s performance? Let us know in the comments!

Why Not Me is available now.