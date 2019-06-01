Star Trek’s William Shatner “Absolutely” Would Return as Captain Kirk

Star Trek star William Shatner says he’s good to go on another mission as Captain James T. Kirk if the material lives up to the calling. Speaking to KOMO Newsradio, Shatner was asked if he’d be willing to return to his role as the captain of the USS Enterprise. He said, “I certainly would. You know? A well-written thing? I certainly would. Absolutely.”

ComicBook.com spoke to Shatner in February ahead of his performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. He said that resurrecting Kirk for a series like Star Trek: Picard, an ongoing show that sees Patrick Stewart return as Jean-Luc Picard, is out of the question.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That word, ‘resurrect.’ That’s a key word,” Shatner says. “Resurrect. You’d have to resurrect me, Shatner, in order to do the daily [laughes] I don’t what Patrick is doing doing that. Doing a series is debilitating for a young guy, for a 25-year-old, which I was doing when I was 25 years old. It’s a physical wrecker, it’s a mental wrecker, and it’s a homewrecker ’cause you’re working 14, 18 hours a day. And in the last series I did, Boston Legal, I had, in rush hour, a two-hour commute. So add that.”

Shatner concluded by saying that he’s not interested in doing a series, his more recent comments suggest that a single appearance, or even a miniseries of some sort, may not be entirely out of the question.

In a recent interview, Star Trek: Voyager star Kate Mulgrew didn’t sound too keen on the idea of returning as Kathryn Janeway for a similar series.

“I don’t know. It surprised me when Patrick came out on the stage—I was there that day—and announced it. It surprised me that he wanted to. But I think he knows it will probably have a shot at being quite a hit. And there’s no one who likes to work as much as Patrick Stewart. And for him it will probably be very successful. Picard was beloved. Yeah, it’ll be interesting. I don’t know what to say about Janeway. Seven years is a long time to play a character. I’m not sure that she would enjoy resuscitation. She was a very, very vibrant person, while she was.”

Would you like to see Shatner return as Kirk in a new Star Trek show? Let us know in the comments! Star Trek: Picard debuts on CBS All Access in late 2019.