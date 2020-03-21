Star Trek’s William Shatner Is Giving Captain’s Log Updates During Coronavirus Pandemic

As the United States grapples with the global pandemic of the COVID-19 coronavirus, people are having to find new ways to keep themselves entertained as they stay in their homes and practice social distancing. Some celebrities have done this by performing encouraging musical numbers for fans and others have recreated scenes from their movies to get the message out there about what people should be doing during these uncertain times. Star Trek‘s William Shatner has found a way to keep people and himself entertained by delivering parodies of his Captain’s Logs from the original series.

Most of Shatner’s tweets about being quarantined are shaped around what his two dogs, Espresso & Macchiato, who have been biding their time by hiding under his bed and apparently tearing up a leather bag. Read the full tweets from Shatner and some of the best replies below!

Despite playing out these scenarios for fans on Twitter, Shatner has previously shot down any hopes of him returning as the iconic James T. Kirk for a new film or TV series, responding to a fan’s question about the possibility with “No. I think Kirk’s story is pretty well played out at this point.” Obviously Patrick Stewart felt differently returning to the part of Jean-Luc Picard for the CBS All Access TV series.

Captain’s Log: Stardate 1 of self imposed isolation. After having arrived at Planet Home, I was warmly greeted by Emissaries Espresso & Macchiato. I look forward to my planned respite from my normal duties. Kirk out. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 18, 2020

Captain’s Log: Supplemental. While reflecting upon my experiences of the past week I do want to send my love, thanks & respect to those in Europe who came out to see me. 🥰 For those canceled appearances I will work towards seeing if I can get back to those venues at some point👍🏻 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 19, 2020

Finally listened to the good doctor! 😉 pic.twitter.com/RTSyLw7264 — Phillip Marvell (@phillipmarvell) March 18, 2020

Captain’s Log: Stardate 2 of self imposed isolation. Emissaries Macchiato & Espresso have been exploring a new territory called Underbed bestowing upon me tributes of missing socks and other items in an attempt to get my attention & adoration. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 19, 2020

Enterprise to Captain: Your Crew anxiously awaits your return to the the Captain’s Chair. Mr Sulu, although an excellent Captain in your absence. He and Mr Chekov seems to enjoy challenging other Star Ships to Warp Speed drag races. Mr Scott is, should I say, PISSED 😠 EP out — Will J (@KnightsofBlue) March 19, 2020

Captain’s Log: Stardate 3 of self imposed isolation. Emissaries Macchiato & Espresso have been banished to backyard penal colony for chewing away mission leather bag.🙄 Had to venture to #officecolony to retrieve items for the month long celebration called #lockdownLA More later. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 20, 2020

