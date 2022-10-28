Star Wars: Andor's Fiona Shaw Explains the Importance of Community in the Show

The eighth episode of Andor was released yesterday and featured the return of a fan-favorite Star Wars sequel trilogy star in a new role as well as the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. The episode also provided an update on Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw), Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) adopted mother. After Cassian was forced to flee Ferrix, she insisted on staying behind and continuing the Rebel fight at home. It's clear Maarva's age is catching up to her, and she's not doing well on her own, but she's a woman with a mission. In a recent video for Star Wars, Shaw talked about her character and the importance of community within Andor.

"Fiona Shaw discusses her character Maarva the importance of community in #Andor. Andor is now streaming on @DisneyPlus," Star Wars shared on Instagram. "I would begin to say that Maarva is part of a planet that you get a feeling is a bit like an old industrial town, but it's very practical. The people there work very hard, but they are full of community, and I think the value of community becomes more and more important as the series goes on," Shaw explains. You can watch the full video in the post below:

While speaking with Empire Magazine, Shaw detailed the ways in which showrunner Tony Gilroy drew influences from the real-world political climate to help explore life under the oppression of the Galactic Empire and how that shaped Cassian's way of life.

"Tony has written a great, scurrilous [take] on the Trumpian world," the actor recalled. "Our world is exploding in different places right now, people's rights are disappearing, and Andor reflects that. [In the show] the Empire is taking over, and it feels like the same thing is happening in reality, too." She continued, "I was impressed by Tony's social-realist intentions ... He's created a whole new morality. It's very deep and humane -- there is grief, mourning, hope, fear. It's not just primary colors here."

Was Andor Renewed for a Second Season?

Andor takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and has already been confirmed to have two seasons with the second season expected to go into production soon. Gilroy, who also co-wrote Rogue One, doesn't have plans to direct any episodes. Benjamin Caron, Toby Haynes, and Susanna White are all credited for helming episodes in the first season, and it looks like a Yellowjackets alum, Ariel Kleiman, will be tackling some of the second season.

Andor releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays.