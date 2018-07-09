‘Star Wars’s Carrie Fisher Asked ‘Star Trek’s William Shatner to Sign a Slave Leia Photo

As a celebrity in fandom, an actor likely expects to be asked to sign memorabilia. They’re less likely to be expected to sign memorabilia for a franchise they’re not a part of, and even less likely expect the person asking for the signature to be one of the stars of that franchise. Nonetheless, that’s precisely what happened with Star Trek‘s Williams Shatner and Star Wars‘ Carrie Fisher.

At least that’s how Shatner tells it. On Twitter, Shatner was taking questions from fans and one asked if he’d ever been asked to sign anything related to the Star Wars franchise. According to Shatner, he has, and from none other than Princess Leia herself.

“Carrie Fisher wanted me to sign one of her slave Leia photos,” Shatner tweeted. “Does that count?”

Carrie Fisher wanted me to sign one of her slave Leia photos. :thinking_face: Does that count. https://t.co/YDIVAk86hP — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 8, 2018

At first, this may seem like an odd thing for Fisher to do, but considering the late actresses wit and wry sense of humor, it makes a certain sense. Fisher was famous for playing Princess Leia Organa and her revealing costume from Return of the Jedi became iconic after the film released in 1983. Shatner was famous for playing Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek, a heroic space explorer who never seemed to fail to find love. Fisher asking Shatner to sign a Slave Leia photo pokes fun at both stars’ celebrity status and possibly Captain Kirk’s reputation for having a way with alien women.

Shatner doesn’t reveal if he actually signed the photo.

Fisher died in December 2016 at the age of 60. Her final film was Star Wars: The Last Jedi, where she reprised her role as Leia, now a general in the Resistance. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, was also featured in the film.

Shatner played Kirk in Star Trek, the six Star Trek films featuring the original series’ cast that followed, and a seventh film, Star Trek: Generations, in which he handed the torch of leadership in the franchise off to Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

What do you think you Shatner’s story about Carrie Fisher? Let us know in the comments!