Star Wars Reveals Deeper Meaning of Ben Solo's Big Lightsaber Moment in Rise of Skywalker

The end of the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy left a lot of meat on the bone when it came to backstory. Instead, the pivotal tale of Ben Solo (Adam Driver) fell to the dark side and became Kylo Ren we know, has been unfolding in the new Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren comic book. In the final chapter of that story, we learn about the dark act that earned Ben his mask - as well as explanation of the battle strategy that helped him and Rey finally beat the Knights of Ren, in the climatic moment of Star Wars: The Rise of SKywalker!

Warning: Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #4 SPOILERS follow!

Fan who saw Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker know that one of the best moments in the film is the climatic battle on Emperor Palpatine's Sith Temple on Exegol. Ben Solo (back on the light side) storm the Temple and battles his former disciples in the Knights of Ren head-on, in order to save Rey from Palpatine. Unfortunately Ben had tossed his Kylo Ren lightsaber beforehand, which meant he needed a sword to fight with. Thanks to Ben and Rey's dyad Force connection, Rey is able to transport her lightsaber into Ben's hands, allowing him to defeat the Knights of Ren.

Well, in The Rise of Kylo Ren #4 we find out that Ben's big Die Hard-style lightsaber draw wasn't just a badass cowboy moment - it was a major return to Ben's unique way of drawing his lightsaber!

Star Wars fans have already been digging Ben Solo's "Dark Han Solo" outfit from The Rise of Kylo Ren #3 - but one feature of the outfit went woefully unnoticed. On the back of Ben's Dark Han solo gear is a back-mounted holster for his lightsaber. In The Rise of Kylo Ren #4, the critical final battles between Ben, his former fellow Jedi students, and the Knights of Ren leader, Ren, feature some key moments of artwork depicting Ben drawing his lightsaber over-the-shoulder from his back, and guess what? It's the exact same stance and pose that Ben had when drawing the lightsaber Rey passed to him.

This reveal brings Ben Solo's story full-circle and greatly deepens his final battle with Rey in The Rise of Skywalker. In The Rise of Kylo Ren, the final battle ends with Ben killing both Ren and his close friend Voe, a female Jedi. With Ben killing the Knights of Ren to save Rey in the Rise of Skywalker, he finally atones for the great wrong that fully turned him to the dark side.

Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #4 goes on sale on Wednesday.

