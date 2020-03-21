Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Actor Reveals the One Criticism That Made Him "Pissed Off"

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally out on digital, which means Star Wars fans have learned a lot of new information about the final sequel movie over the last week. In addition to the bonus content, one of the movie's actors recently shared a lot of information about his time working on the film. Greg Grunberg, who plays Snap Wexley, recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and revealed everything from how he found out his character was going to die to a hilarious story about the first time he met Carrie Fisher. During the interview, he also revealed the one thing that made him "pissed off" after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released.

"When the movie came out, I was so pissed off and angry about one specific criticism that I heard. It said, 'Oh, he's just pandering to the fans.' It's like, 'What are you talking about? A movie like this is all about satisfying the fans.' And J.J. [Abrams] does it in an emotional way as the characters are connected. There's almost no fat in this movie at all, and that cannot be said for the others. There are moments where you go, 'Oh, you could lose that scene, and the movie would still hold up.' Everything in this movie matters, and they did such an incredible job of wrapping up and servicing all the characters."

Grunberg added, "Would I have liked to have seen more of Rose? Yes. Would I have liked to have seen more of the other characters? For sure, but you can only do so much. And things change in the edit. You were talking about Kelly [Marie Tran] mentioning that we shot and reshot some stuff, but a lot of that stuff didn't even end up in the movie. I'm excited to see the DVD extras, because there are some amazing moments that I have that I can't wait to see. It was really, really difficult for them in edit to lose some of that stuff, and selfishly, I'm talking about my stuff. There are so many other things — and huge things — that I think people are going to appreciate when they look at it. But, that was the one criticism that really kind of offended me."

He continues, "Like you said, you cannot please everybody all the time, especially when it comes to something that is so important to so many people. The same was true at the end of Lost. J.J. creates these very, very important pieces to a lot of people. It's what we grew up with, and these characters are so beloved; we consider them family. We have our own fanfiction in our head, whether we put it on paper or in the computer or not. You're never going to be able to do it in the way that everybody sees it in their head. I don't think any of that criticism was warranted, but then again, everybody is entitled to their opinion. In their own mind, they have the best way they could see wrapping it up. I, personally, cannot see a better version of Episode IX than what J.J. put out. I mean that not as his friend, but as a true fan. It was so incredibly satisfying and so beautiful. There are moments that I've never seen before, especially the battle at the end. I've never seen this stuff so big. He brought it to another level emotionally. I loved the movie so much."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.

