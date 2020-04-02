Star Wars: The Clone Wars Comic Series Writer Weighs in on Release Delays

The current coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on all corners of pop culture, which includes the delayed productions and releases of highly anticipated movies and TV shows, with the comic book industry being the latest corner of entertainment to see setbacks, as a number of publishers are delaying new physical and digital comic books indefinitely. One of the series that has been delayed indefinitely is IDW Entertainment's Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars – Battle Tales, an all-ages series that was set to hit shelves on a weekly basis beginning on April 1st. Writer of the series Michael Moreci took to Twitter to address the setback.

"STAR WARS ADVENTURES: CLONE WARS BATTLE TALES #1 was supposed to come out today. Considering everything happening in comics, this is a small thing," the writer shared. "And the series--all 5 issues--will come out! It's just a matter of when. In the meantime, I'm fine. I'm totally fine. I'm fiiiine."

While the writer did attempt to assure everyone that things will be okay, he also included the popular GIF of James Van Der Beek crying in an episode of Dawson's Creek.

Given that we're in the middle of the pandemic and we have no hint of when it will begin to subside, it's possible that it could be months before the series launches. However, it's also possible that the publisher could begin to explore other avenues of releasing the stories.

Moreci previously said of the series, “The Clone Wars era is probably my favorite in all of Star Wars. It has it all — big adventure, sweeping romance, Force mythology, Jedi powers, and, of course, the awesome clones. This event series is going to bring together all the best, evergreen parts of Star Wars and weave a story that longtime fans (like myself) and new, younger readers (like my own kids) will definitely love.”

The series is written by Moreci and will feature framing sequences by Derek Charm. A new artist will illustrate each issue, which includes Arianna Florean, Megan Levens, Valentina Pinto, Davide Tinto, and Philip Murphy. The covers of each issue will be crafted by Charm.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars – Battle Tales.

