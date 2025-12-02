7 Coolest Star Wars Ships Introduced in the Sequel Trilogy

Star Wars is popular for many reasons, chief among them its epic battles for freedom against a power-hungry empire. In addition to the stories and characters that people love, every era of the franchise has introduced new ships, often with interesting features that add to the franchise’s excellent world-building. While the Millennium Falcon, the TIE fighter, and Boba Fett’s now-detitled Slave 1have achieved near mythical status, the more recent additions to the Star Wars armada don’t seem to get the same acclaim.

But that said, the sequel trilogy still offered a large number of ships that deserve to be considered iconic, with First Order designs, unique features, and various sizes. Some ships, like the Quadjumper, even provide comic relief with their size, shape, and level of disrepair. There are several cool ships in this era that are even more memorable than the others.

7) The Finalizer

This ship is one of the most intimidating Star Destroyers in the franchise. Its large size, combined with over 1,500 weapons at its disposal, makes it a force to be reckoned with, and its intimidation factor is further heightened by the fact that it was initially built in defiance of the Galactic Concordance.

The Finalizer first appears in The Force Awakens, and it isn’t long before Kylo Ren and General Hux use it to take Resistance members prisoner. This ship’s existence sets the tone for the entire trilogy, making it clear that a new war is underway and that the enemies of freedom have upgraded technology they plan to use to intimidate and destroy.

6) TIE Silencer

The Last Jedi introduces the TIE Silencer as Kylo Ren’s personal fighter ship. This ship is custom-designed for Kylo and resembles the TIE Advanced X1 fighter that Darth Vader used — but its stealth technology is more advanced, making it even more intimidating.

As Kylo’s personal fighter, the Silencer boasts devastating weapons capability. The TIE Silencer demonstrates its power during one of the best fight scenes in The Last Jedi, where Kylo easily takes out the Raddus Hangar and several X-wing pilots using missile launches and other weapons on board the Silencer.

Kylo ultimately doesn’t destroy the Raddus only because he senses his mother’s presence on board; there is no doubt he could have easily eliminated the entire ship and its crew if he’d wanted to, given the Silencer‘s power.

5) Upsilon-Class Command Shuttle

Unsurprisingly, Kylo Ren has a stylish, modern, and up-to-date command shuttle. The Upsilon Class Command Shuttle makes its debut in The Force Awakens during the initial battle at Jakku.

This ship is designed to transport Kylo and other important personnel quickly and effectively from the Finalizer to planetside and back again. It has many cool features, such as its dramatic folding wings and the huge shadow it makes when it lands. This ship has perfect cinematographic presence, and the shots of it landing are iconic.

4) MG-100 StarFortress SF-17 (Resistance Bomber)

The Resistance Bomber appears in the initial fight sequence in The Last Jedi. This Resistance ship is instantly memorable for its ability to drop heavy bombs and its similarity to bombers used in Earth-based wars in real life.

The Resistance Bomber is modeled after the B-7 bombers the Allies used in World War II, which is highly symbolic of the battle the Resistance fights throughout the movie. This ship was originally going to be named the T-Wing because of its shape, but fortunately, the writers came up with a different name that more accurately reflects its origins and capabilities.

3) Quadjumper

The Quadjumper is destroyed almost instantly in The Force Awakens, but it is still one of the movie’s most memorable ships. Intended to transport garbage around orbital yards, it does so by using magnets to clamp itself to cargo containers and thrusters to quickly move the containers.

The Quadjumper was used for comic relief in The Force Awakens. Rey and Finn wanted to use it to escape Jakka at the beginning of the movie, as it had just enough room for two passengers, but it was destroyed before they could board. This comic moment forced the protagonists to board the Millennium Falcon, altering the story’s trajectory.

2) The Supremacy

The Last Jedi introduced The Supremacy, which was command central for Supreme Leader Snoke. This star dreadnought was ridiculously large, reflecting the ego and thirst for power of the film’s primary antagonist.

The Supremacy is visually striking when viewed from space. It is memorable for its battle with the Raddus, in which Holdo rammed the Raddus into the Supremacy at light speed, destroying herself but buying time for the rest of her crew to escape and continue to fight the First Order.

1) Sith Eternal Fleet (Exegol Star Destroyers)

The Rise of Skywalker is not the most popular movie in the sequel trilogy, to say the least, but it did introduce audiences to the Sith Eternal Fleet, which was one of the scariest and most visually striking set of ships in the franchise.

These ships are meant to destroy planets. Their uniform appearance is as creepy as it is memorable. Their rise from the ice on Exegol is particularly shiver-inducing. During the battle, they all ascend in a tight, linear formation that makes defense extremely difficult while they launch an attack on the Resistance.

