Citizen Watches Get a Massive Deal for Star Wars Day 2023

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Citizen's Star Wars watches are the go-to timepieces for the refined geek. The designs are fun but classy, and the watches are well made and often include their Eco-Drive light-powered technology. Generally speaking, these watches are pricey in the $300 to $600 range, but there's a Star Wars Day 2023 sale happening right now that takes 10% off the vast majority of watches in the collection, and that's on top of any discounts that currently exist.

At the time of writing, deals on Citizen Star Wars watches can be had directly from Citizen with the bonus 10% discount automatically applied at checkout. Again, this bonus can be combined with deals that currently exist on select models. You can also find standalone deals on some Star Wars watch designs here on Amazon. Note that Citizen offers free 2-day shipping and free watch resizing. Some of our favorite designs from the collection include the following:

Star Wars Citizen Watches:

In addition to the Star Wars Day sale, Citizen has offered a sneak peek at the all-new 2023 collection of Ana-Digis C-3PO, Rebel Pilot, Millennium Falcon, and R2-D2, designs which will be available in the U.S. in early summer. Pricing details were unavailable at the time of writing, but you can keep tabs on the Citizen Star Wars page for these new watch drops.