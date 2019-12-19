Every Star Wars Movie, Ranked by ComicBook.com Staff

Every single Star Wars fan has their own unique introduction to the ongoing franchise, as the popularity of the saga has endured since it began over four decades ago. Whether they saw the original trilogy in theaters, or watched them on a VHS tape, or their first experience was the release of the prequels, or if they only fell in love with the sequel trilogy, fans of all ages have their own preference when it comes to the saga. From the release of Star Wars: A New Hope to this week’s premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, everyone’s journey through the galaxy is very different.

Because everyone has a different opinion on each film in the Star Wars saga, the staff at ComicBook.com decided to vote and determine our favorite entries in the franchise in celebration of Star Wars Week.

The ranking included every live-action Star Wars movie that has made it to the big screen, including spinoffs such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but does not count the made-for-TV films featuring the Ewoks, nor projects like the Holiday Special, the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars feature, or the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Instead, the staff focused on the core Star Wars movies and assigned every single movie a position on their own personal list, ranking them from first to tenth. Because not everyone has had a chance to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it was not included in the contest.

Each first place vote received 10 points, second place received points, and so on all the way down to the tenth place spot, which only received one point. With the participation of over 39 different employees in ComicBook.com’s editorial department, here is how we ranked each film in the Star Wars saga:

1st Place – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back [346 points]

2nd Place – Star Wars: A New Hope [306 points]

3rd Place – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi [278 points]

4th Place – Star Wars: The Last Jedi [255 points]

5th Place – Star Wars: The Force Awakens [251 points]

6th Place – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story [195 points]

7th Place – Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith [183 points]

8th Place – Star Wars: The Phantom Menace [128 points]

9th Place – Solo: A Star Wars Story [123 points]

10th Place – Star Wars: Attack of the Clones [93 points]

As you can see, The Empire Strikes Back dominated the poll and received 16 votes as the overall best Star Wars movie. A New Hope, the original film that kicked off the franchise, only received seven votes for first place.

It should be noted that Return of the Jedi only received two votes as the overall best Star Wars movie, compared to The Last Jedi getting five votes for 1st Place, though Return still had a higher point total among all the tallies.

Attack of the Clones took the most votes for tenth Place, with 17 people saying it’s the worst of all the Star Wars movies.

