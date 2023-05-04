Google Celebrates Star Wars Day With Special Baby Yoda Search Engine Easter Egg

While Star Wars Celebration is now in the rear view, celebrations for the galaxy far, far away are just getting started. The Mandalorian wrapped up its third season this past month, taking Grogu in a new direction by having the infant member of Yoda's species be adopted by Din Djarin altogether. Fans know that Grogu and his adoptive father will be back for a fourth season of The Mandalorian at some point in the future and are likely to appear in the "MandoVerse" crossover movie when it comes, but for now, both characters sit on the sidelines until that time comes.

In the meantime, Grogu is celebrating Star Wars Day by disrupting Google search engines. Google added an Easter Egg to its search bar on May the Fourth, which sees Grogu appear after a user googles either "Grogu" or "Baby Yoda." After he appears on screen, Grogu begins using The Force and messes with the top section of the search results. The more the user clicks on the child the more he utilizes The Force, which in turn collapses the entire search page.

"Grogu is such a playful character and has amassed a huge following," Google's lead engineer on the project Lucas Bullen said. "We wanted to recognize that and let fans interact with Grogu while he is practicing his Force skills on the Search page. We always enjoy adding these sorts of experiences for fans to stumble upon while using Google Search and as a Star Wars fan myself, working on this Easter Egg was a real treat."

Fortunately for fans of The Mandalorian world, more content from the bounty hunter's corner of the galaxy is coming sooner than later. This summer, Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano gets her own spin-off series after debuting in live-action form during The Mandalorian Season 2. After that series wraps up, it might not be much longer until the fourth installment of The Mandalorian goes into production,

"Season 4, yeah I've written it already," series creator Jon Favreau said. "We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is currently streaming in full on Disney+.