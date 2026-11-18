Fans of Star Wars are known for both the good and, bad as they can be passionate, overtly negative about new things, and disagreeable, yet they all seem to at least share one opinion, which is about the worst entry in the franchise. A film like Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is despised by so many longtime fans, still at least received strong reviews from critics, making the overall reaction mixed. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ended the Skywalker Saga on a sour note but even that widely disliked movie still doesn’t comfortably sit as the worst release in the history of the franchise. That dishonor goes to The Star Wars Holiday Special.

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The widespread success of the original film in 1977 meant that people wanted more Star Wars as soon as possible. So, in 1978, two years before The Empire Strikes Back, we got The Star Wars Holiday Special broadcast on TV. It brought back the original cast, introduced one of the most popular characters in the franchise, and yet was met with negative reviews from basically everyone. However, despite its standing as the low point of the series, it has gained cult status over the years and even got referenced in the biggest modern Star Wars hit, The Mandalorian.

The Star Wars Holiday Special Is Notoriously Bad

On paper, The Star Wars Holiday Special is just a simple good time. It follows the events of the original film and takes place on Kashyyyk, the Wookiee home planet of fan favorite Chewbacca. Simply getting to explore more of this universe is enough to warrant a special like this, especially since we got to see what the world of Wookiees was like and understand more about Chewbacca. The heroes were there to celebrate Life Day, yet they ended up getting pursued by agents of the Empire.

That might sound like a fine little adventure but the reception to the special was immediately negative. The Star Wars Holiday Special was named the dumbest event in television history by David Hofstede, who called it the worst two hours of TV ever. It also sits at a mere 25% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is easily the lowest number for a Star Wars project. George Lucas, who wasn’t significantly involved, was unhappy with the finished product, while the cast has also had unpleasant things to say about it.

Harrison Ford has admitted that he has never seen it and didn’t even acknowledge the special at first. Mark Hamill has also admitted that he never watched it in full, while Carrie Fisher said she received a rare copy of it from George Lucas (the special famously never received a home video release) so she could put it on at parties when she wanted people to leave. Anthony Daniels, the longtime voice of C-3PO, called the special a “turd” in his autobiography. All that said, the project has become popular with fans for its wackiness and the holiday theme, though even those who enjoy it still consider it the low point of Star Wars history.

The Mandalorian Referenced The Star Wars Holiday Special Twice

Despite the negative reception to The Star Wars Holiday Special, it remains canon. The most notable element of it is the debut of Boba Fett, who went on to become a hugely popular character in The Empire Strikes Back and eventually received his own disappointing show, The Book of Boba Fett. The animated segment is short, yet remains the high point of The Star Wars Holiday Special. The special has also gotten referenced more as time has gone on, including in the premiere episode of The Mandalorian in 2019. It’s only a quick nod at first, but the show mentions Life Day on Kashyyyk.

On top of that, The Mandalorian also features a gunfighter who uses a weapon that is clearly the same as the one that Boba Fett used in the animated segment of the special (or is at least a reference to it). While The Mandalorian is the most prominent part of the franchise to bring up The Star Wars Holiday Special, it is far from alone. For starters, several novels feature Chewbacca’s family members, who were introduced in this special, while games like Star Wars: Galaxies and Star Wars: The Old Republic explore Kashyyyk and Life Day.

There was even a Life Day comic book released in 2021 and one of the newest Disney+ shows, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, includes a nod through a hologram circus that is similar to what Lumpy used in The Star Wars Holiday Special. The project has also been referenced in pop culture by Community, The Big Bang Theory, and Weird Al Yankovic. James Gunn even cited it as inspiration for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Thanks to nods in pop culture and The Mandalorian, interest in The Star Wars Holiday Special has grown, leading to a 2023 Disney+ documentary on the making of it.

Do you have a soft spot for The Star Wars Holiday Special or do you hate it? Discuss your feelings on it in the comments!