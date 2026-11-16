Darth Maul voice actor Sam Witwer has just entered the chat regarding the proper Star Wars viewing order, and although his might be the most unique suggestion thus far, it actually makes sense—especially given the audience that he has in mind. Perhaps because George Lucas began with what is technically Episode 4 (although Lucas had no idea what the franchise would turn into at the time, which is why A New Hope was originally just called Star Wars), there have long been debates about what order audiences, and particularly new fans, should follow with Star Wars movies and TV shows. For some, it is essential to begin with A New Hope, watch the original trilogy, and then go back to the prequels, following the order in which the films were released.

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Almost as popular is the approach of watching the movies in chronological order, beginning with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace and then going from there. Over the years, though, there have been many suggestions made, from how to incorporate the TV shows to watching Episodes 4, 5, 3, and then 6, and more. Amid the many perspectives on how one should best watch Star Wars is Witwer’s new suggestion, which involves beginning with Star Wars: The Clone Wars. While that might sound like blasphemy, Witwer does actually have a good point. Check out his exact comments below.

Sam Witwer Thinks Kids Should Start With The Clone Wars, And He’s Not Wrong

Although Star Wars fans largely resisted The Clone Wars at first, likely in large part because it only arrived three years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, which was heavily criticized, it ultimately became seen as one of the franchise’s best TV shows, if not the single best Star Wars TV show overall. From the introduction of Ahsoka Tano, who is now a fan-favorite character, to how much more significantly Anakin Skywalker is fleshed out as a character in the series, The Clone Wars has many merits that make in a solid addition to the galaxy far, far away. However, those aren’t the reasons that Witwer believes The Clone Wars is the best place in the Star Wars timeline to start for young viewers.

Per Star Wars Holocron, Witwer said, “Here’s my theory. I think you start with Clone Wars. And you don’t have to start with all of it, just a lot of it. For kids, start with The Clone Wars. Get them used to what that world is and, more importantly, get them used to who Anakin Skywalker is. And then if you show them Episode IV and Obi-Wan’s like, you know, Darth Vader killed your father, Anakin Skywalker, and then the kids are gunning for Darth Vader. And as long as you don’t show them the prequels before that, they won’t make that connection.”

Witwer continued, “So, then when you go to Episode V, you get ‘I am your father,’ and then the kids are mind blown even more than you and me were mind blown, because they liked the guy, they mourned his loss, they went after the guy that killed him, to find out that’s the same guy. And that’s mind-blowing for them. And then once you hit Episode 5, then show them the prequels. And then at the end, which is really cool, when the droid [in Episode III] says [Padmé] is carrying twins, [the kid] is like pause, pause, pause, there is another?!” Witwer’s comments are no doubt going to prove controversial, as this is certainly an unusual approach to Star Wars, and it means (in a way) usurping both the prequels and the original trilogy.

Even so, especially as an entry point for kids, The Clone Wars does make considerable sense, and Witwer actually makes great points for why, narratively, this would be an interesting approach.

What is your go-to Star Wars viewing order? Let us know in the comments down below.