After 49 Years, It’s Easy to See Why Star Wars: A New Hope Is the “Greatest Work of Fiction Ever”

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, George Lucas dreamed up an entire universe where space wizards, droids, and countless alien species exist, all anchored by a farmboy who dreamed of something bigger. And ever since its game-changing release in 1977, Star Wars — itself partly influenced by the Flash Gordon and Buck Rogers serials Lucas grew up with — has captivated generations of fans. Moreover, storytellers all around the world have been inspired by Lucas’ world to create universes of their own, bringing the same passion for rich characters and richer mythology to life in their own ways.

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Of course, Star Wars itself has continued as well. Lucas’ original film was soon followed by not only two sequels to round out the original trilogy but also a prequel trilogy Lucas directed himself. Since he sold Lucasfilm — and, by extension, Star Wars — to Disney, the studio has released an additional six movies, several TV series, and countless other offshoots. Given the abundance of Star Wars projects in recent years, some fans might forget just how impactful that original film was. In fact, one surprising source even recently proclaimed Lucas’ 1977 film is the “greatest work of fiction ever.” But does that grand claim actually hold true?

Star Wars Changed Not Just Cinema But Storytelling in General

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Of course, it’s no big revelation to point out that Star Wars left an indelible mark on cinema. Its enduring popularity says a lot about its role in shaping all the storytelling that followed. However, too few of the analyses about Star Wars’ success and impact hinge on its own influences, the ones that Lucas brought together to create his universe. But on a recent episode of the podcast What Now? with Trevor Noah, comedian Jimmy Carr of all people laid out his reasoning for why Lucas’ original Star Wars film stands as the “greatest work of fiction ever.” See the clip below:

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Although Carr presents his argument as a “hot take,” his rationale is fascinating. Rather than giving Star Wars the title of “greatest work of fiction ever” simply based on what’s come after, he positions it as the fulcrum point of storytelling as a whole. Sure, other investigations of myth, legend, and the hero’s journey predate Lucas’ version, and certainly many more have followed in its footsteps. But Star Wars captures so many fundamentals of classical storytelling and brought them to the masses in such epic fashion that it makes sense why Carr would elect the film as essentially representative of all fiction. His breakdown even alludes to nuanced touches in both Joseph Campbell and James Joyce’s work that fall neatly in line with Lucas’ famous refrain regarding echoes within the Skywalker Saga: “It’s like poetry; they rhyme.”

Does the Star Wars Saga Still Shine Brightly, or Has Its Influence Dimmed?

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So if Star Wars — that is, the 1977 film now known as Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope — is the “greatest work of fiction ever,” does it still hold on to that title nearly 50 years on? Certainly, the film and the franchise it inspired still has legions of passionate fans. However, is it possible that the sheer volume of everything Star Wars released since Lucas’ original vision has diluted the impact of that first movie? Quite possibly. After all, what started as a two-hour distillation of the hero’s journey and all the tropes of myth and legend it encompasses has now expanded into countless hours of entertainment across film, TV, video games, books, and virtually every other form of media. How can one movie continually stand out among an entire multimedia franchise?

The disappointing response to Disney+ series like The Acolyte and the underwhelming box office for The Mandalorian and Grogu — the first Star Wars film since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker — indicate that the masses are suffering from a bit of Star Wars fatigue. It’s wild to think that the fan base that was once begging for fresh content, particularly during the 1983 to 1999 stretch between Lucas’ trilogies, is opting out of the latest Star Wars projects. That said, this universe has endured rough patches before and is probably just awaiting the right project to return the franchise to its former glory. Perhaps Star Wars: Starfighter will do the trick. In any case, fans shouldn’t forget where it all began and how beautifully the original film encapsulates so much of what they love about these kinds of stories.

So is the original Star Wars the “greatest work of fiction ever”? Why or why not? Sound off below!