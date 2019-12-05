J.J. Abrams Jokes Anthony Daniels Isn’t Looking Forward to C-3PO’s Ending in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars fans are only weeks away from finally getting to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the big screen, which means the film’s star-studded cast is currently busy with their press tour. Recently, director J.J. Abrams was joined by John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), and franchise newcomers Keri Russell (Zorii Bliss) and Naomi Ackie (Jannah) to kick off the LA portion of the tour at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The group was interviewed by ET, who asked if the cast is satisfied with the way their stories wrap up.

“Anthony’s not… I’m just guessing,” Abrams joked.

“Anthony, our nine-film saga champion,” the interviewer added as everyone clapped.

“Three times I’ve said goodbye and this is… goodbye,” Daniels replied.

“Are we sure this is it,” ET wondered.

“J.J. is this it? I think so,” Daniels added. “And you know what, it’s okay. It’s time. 3PO needs a bit of a rest, I think. But he’s never gonna go away, he’s always gonna be somewhere. I can put on weight, at last, think about that.”

Have you been on diet for the last forty years?,” Ackie asked.

“Yeah,” Daniels revealed.

“Bloody hell,” Ackie replied. “That’s like intense. That is commitment. Get this man an Oscar.”

Last month, Daniels spoke to The Star Wars Show about why The Rise of Skywalker is the film to end on.

“By happenstance, one of the best films is going to be Rise of Skywalker that I have adored working on,” he explained. “I believe, the bits I’ve seen, knowing what happened on the set, knowing what JJ’s like with his huge brain, huge intellect, huge spark, his childish joy in the whole thing, that’s gonna make this film for me the one to end on.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is also set to star Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Richard E. Grant, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.