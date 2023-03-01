LEGO Star Wars 75356 Executor Super Star Destroyer Set Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A new month means new LEGO set drops, and one of the biggest releases for March 1st 2023 is Star Wars 75356 Executor Super Star Destroyer. Darth Vader's flagship is in micro-scale with this set at 630 pieces, but that also means you won't be spending UCS 75252 Imperial Star Destroyer money on it. What's more, it includes 2 super tiny Star Destroyers to put its true scale in perspective for display.

LEGO Star Wars 75356 Executor Super Star Destroyer is available to pre-order here at the LEGO Shop for $69.99 with a release date set for May 1st. If it sells out before then, rest assured that more will be available at midnight EST on that date.

The Executor starship measures over 17-inches long when complete, and includes a display stand with a nameplate and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary plaque. The set is a welcome addition to the LEGO Star Wars lineup, though the inclusion of a minifigure would have been nice. Given LEGO's penchant for super expensive mega sets in recent months, it's also refreshing that they made this set somewhat affordable for those not willing to pay UCS prices.

The Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer set is one of several new LEGO set releases for March 2023. You can check out more new releases right here at the LEGO Shop.