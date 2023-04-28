LEGO Star Wars Day 2023 New Sets and Deals Will Drop Early

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Star Wars Day / May the 4th is right around the corner, and LEGO has a full lineup of new sets, freebies, and deals on tap for fans. However, LEGO will be kicking off their event early on April 30th / May 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET. At that time, the next Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set – the 75355 X-wing Starfighter – will be up for grabs. There will also be two Star Wars diorama sets that are designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, the 75356 Executor Super Star Destroyer, the 75346 Pirate Snub Fighter. Rounding out the list is the 75348 Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor, and the 40623 LEGO Battle of Endor Heroes BrickHeadz set. LEGO will be offering several freebie sets to make these new sets even more enticing. Everything you need to know about these releases can be found below.

We'll start with the 75355 X-wing Starfighter set, which includes 1,949 pieces. This isn't the first time we've seen the iconic X-wing in the UCS series, but the new version promises to be the most detailed yet.

The X-wing measures over 21.5 in. (55 cm) long and features the ability to change from flight mode into attack mode at the turn of a switch. It also includes an all-new Luke Skywalker minifigure, an R2-D2 LEGO figure, and a display stand with plaque. LEGO VIPs will get first dibs on the set on April 30th / May 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET here at LEGO.com for $239.99. The general public will be able to place their orders at the same time on Star Wars Day May 4th. Note that the VIP allotment is likely to sell out quickly, so be there at launch time

LEGO's Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary diorama sets include the 75352 Emperor's Throne Room and 75353 Endor Speeder Chase. Both will be available to the general public starting on April 30th / May 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET via the links below.

75352 Emperor's Throne Room ($99.99) – See at LEGO.com: This 807-piece set recreates the duel between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader in Emperor Palpatine's Throne Room on the re-built Death Star. It will include minifigures of all three characters.

75353 Endor Speeder Chase ($79.99) – See at LEGO.com: This 608-piece set depicts Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and a Scout Trooper racing on a speeder bikes, weaving in-between the trees. The set will include two speeder bikes and minifigures of all three characters.

The LEGO Star Wars 75356 Executor Super Star Destroyer will also be available here at the LEGO Shop for $69.99 alongside the sets above on April 30th / May 1st. It measures over 17-inches long when complete, and includes a display stand with a nameplate and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary plaque. The set is a welcome addition to the LEGO Star Wars lineup, though the inclusion of a minifigure would have been nice. Given LEGO's penchant for super expensive mega sets in recent months, it's also refreshing that they made this set somewhat affordable for those not willing to pay UCS prices.

The 75348 Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor is priced at $99.99 and will be available to order here at LEGO.com on April 30th / May 1st. Includes Mandalorian, Mandalorian Fleet Commander, and TIE Pilot minifigures, as well as the R2-E6 droid figure. The Fang Fighter features an opening minifigure cockpit, weapon storage compartment and 2 spring-loaded shooters. The TIE Interceptor features an opening minifigure cockpit and top hatch and 2 spring-loaded shooters.

The LEGO Star Wars 75346 Pirate Snub Fighter is priced at $34.99 and will be available to order here at LEGO.com on April 30th / May 1st. Features include an opening minifigure cockpit with, 2 stud shooters, a compartment containing a thermal detonator, and minifigures of a Snub Fighter Pilot with a blaster pistol and Vane with a sword.

Finally, the 40623 LEGO Battle of Endor Heroes BrickHeadz set will be available on April 30th / May 1st priced at $39.99 here at LEGO.com. It allows fans to build figures of Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, Lando Calrissian, Wicket and Princess Leia in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi outfits.

As far as Star Wars Day offers are concerned, LEGO will be gifting the 30654 miniature X-wing Starfighter set with purchases of $40 or more. The 40591 Death Star II set will go to anyone that purchases Star Wars items priced at $150 or more. VIPs that spend $85 or more will also be eligible for a coin set. To top it all off, you'll get double VIP points on all Star Wars purchases from May 1st through May 7th and there will be deals for VIPs. You can keep tabs on it all via LEGO's Star Wars Day 2023 page.