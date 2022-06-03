Make a Star Wars Sarlacc Your New Pet

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Some creatures just don't make good household pets, and one would think that the deadly sarlacc would be at the top of that list. Disney thinks otherwise because they've opened up pre-orders for a Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge-inspired sarlacc in a container priced at only $39.99.

When you open the top flap of the container, the motorized sarlacc will open its mouth and spin its tentacles with authentic sarlacc sounds. You can even drop coin-sized objects into its gaping maw where they can be viewed in mid-digestion through a small door on the side.

If you are up for this incredibly dangerous responsibility, you can pick up your very own sarlacc right here at shopDisney while they last. Note that shipments from Tatooine arrive free when you spend $75 or more and use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. You can check out the rest of their Star Wars collection right here.

From the official description: "Collect one of the most ferocious creatures in the galaxy, the sarlacc, which is held in this special container. The gaping mouth of Tatooine's pointy-toothed monster emerges from the great pit of Carkoon ready to devour anything that comes within reach. Open the top flap to see its tentacles spin around and hear authentic sarlacc sounds, and feed it small items . . . if you dare!"

