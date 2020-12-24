Mandalorian Season 2 Finale Gets Retro Fan Poster

✖

The Mandalorian has reinvigorated the Star Wars fandom in major ways, getting some of the longtime fans to fall further in love with the stories from a galaxy far, far away and welcoming new fans to that same world with characters both new and familiar. Of course, Star Wars is a franchise with roots in cinema starting decades ago, resulting in some of the most iconic pieces of cinema and also marketing materials from that era. One artist has taken each new episode of The Mandalorian and applied a classic poster treatment to each Chapter as they are released. Spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 2 finale follow!

Now, Chapter 16 has been given the classic retro poster treatment impressive form. Instagram user Butcher Billy shared the retro poster which is sure to make those who have seen the Season 2 finale get all those feels, once again. Not only is Grogu (formerly known as Baby Yoda) reaching out for Din Djarin's face but Luke Skywalker is emerging into the frame as he did late in the episode.

The Mandalorian Chapter 16 was titled The Rescue. The fan poster can seen below!

The Mandalorian shocked Star Wars fans when Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker showed up in the final moments with his face visually altered to match that of his appearance in the original Star wars movies. "The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle," Hamill said on Twitter about the moment being realized without rumors or spoils killing the surprise ahead of the episode's release. "A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere!"

Going forward, The Mandalorian will return in early 2022. In the mean time, Star Wars will release The Book of Boba Fett as a limited series spinning off of where the titular character was last seen in the post-credits scene of Chapter 16. The Book of Boba Fett will have the same creative team as The Mandalorian but will be a separate entity from Season 3 of The Mandalorian. It is entirely possible that Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin can appear in the new spinoff show.

What did you think of The Mandalorian Season 2? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!