Mark Hamill Celebrates Twitter Milestone, Vows to Topple Katy Perry

Mark Hamill is one of the most delightful celebrities on Twitter and today he’s celebrating a milestone… 3 million followers! However, he’s not ready to stop there. The actor famous for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars has a celebrity to beat: Katy Perry.

Very exciting to realize I only have to gain 103+ Million more to match @katyperry!!!#3HAMILLIONandCounting pic.twitter.com/ayMDfFJO0L — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 20, 2019

“Very exciting to realize I only have to gain 103+ Million more to match @katyperry!!!

#3HAMILLIONandCounting,” he wrote.

The pop singer does have a wildly impressive 106.9 million followers on the social media site, making her the most-followed celebrity on the platform. Hamill has a long way to go if he wants to catch up with her and the other most followed celebrities, which includes (in order of most followers) Justin Bieber, Barack Obama, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Ellen DeGeneres. So far, only Perry, Bieber, and Obama have broken 100 million, which makes for a very interesting group.

While he may not be in the top, Hamill still has an impressive amount of fans and is certainly a winner when it comes to posting fun content. From trolling fans to debating cast members of Back to the Future, there is no shortage of good times coming from the actor’s feed.

Many fans were quick to congratulate Hamill on the milestone, and one took the opportunity to try to get some Episode IX information out of him. In true Hamill fashion, he wasn’t having it.

Episode IX: A Bunch More Stuff Happens //t.co/EchMaAp1pW — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 21, 2019

“Congratulations!!!! Maybe we can get that Episode IX title to celebrate,” @planetcameron wrote.

“Episode IX: A Bunch More Stuff Happens,” Hamill teased.

Considering the third installment of the latest trilogy is coming out this year, it’s understandable that fans are eager to learn the film’s official title. While there’s no word on when the announcement will be made, we suspect it’s coming soon.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s title was announced on January 23, 2017, which means we could be mere days away from learning the new title. There’s also speculation that the reveal could happen during a Super Bowl ad, which means we’d be waiting until February 3rd. Either way, if these educated guesses are accurate, we’re looking at the name reveal within weeks. In the meantime, we’re happy with Hamill’s fake titles.

Congrats again on 3 millions followers, Mr. Hamill!

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th, 2019.