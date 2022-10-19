New Star Wars: Andor Featurette Recaps Episodes 4-6

The seventh episode of Andor is now streaming on Disney+, but if you need a little recap before continuing, Star Wars has got you covered. The show's first three episodes served as one arc followed by four through six, which told the story of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and a band of Rebels he teamed up with as they planned a heist on an Imperial garrison. Today, Luna shared a new featurette that recaps the recent episodes.

"There's no way back!!" Luna teased. You can check out the video in the tweet below:

Who Dies in Andor Episode 6?

The Rebel team consisted of Cassian, Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay), Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Taramyn Barcona (Gershwyn Eustache Jnr), Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu), and Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther) with Lieutenant Gorn (Sule Rimi) on the inside. The heist was going as well as a huge heist can go when Corporal Kimzi (Nick Blood) realized something was wrong with the comms and went to investigate, catching the Rebels mid-heist. Gorn tried to stop him, but it was obvious a plot against the Empire was underway, and a shootout took place. Gorn was the first to be shot, and even if he survived his wounds, it's unlikely the Empire would let him long much longer after his betrayal. Taramyn, an ex-stormtrooper, was also shot during the showdown. While Cinta made it out, she did not escape on the ship with Cassian, Nemik, Skeen, and Vel along with the stolen 80 million credits.

Sadly, the deaths of Gorn and Taramyn were not the last of the episode. During the escape, a load of credits crushed Nemik. The remaining team rushed him to a doctor, but he ultimately died of his wounds. As for Skeen, he attempted to make a deal with Cassian to steal and split the stolen credits. Cassian quickly shot and killed him for the suggestion, presumably before he could kill him for turning down the deal. Now, all that remains of the team are the separated Vel and Cinta.

Was Andor Renewed For a Second Season?

Andor takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and has already been confirmed to have two seasons with the second season expected to go into production soon. Tony Gilroy, who also co-wrote Rogue One, doesn't have plans to direct any episodes. Benjamin Caron, Toby Haynes, and Susanna White are all credited for helming episodes in the first season, and it looks like a Yellowjackets alum, Ariel Kleiman, will be tackling some of the second season.

Andor releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays.