New Star Wars Black Series Darth Maul and Andor K-2SO Figures Are On Sale Now

Hasbro Star Wars K-2SO and Darth Maul Figures

Star Wars: Andor will be returning to Disney+ with a second season…someday. Even with D23 happening this past weekend we still don’t have a release date, but thanks to footage shown at the event we know that Alan Tudyk will return in his role as K-2SO from Rogue One. Hasbro is all over this news with new Black Series and Vintage Collection figures, which will be joined by a new Darth Maul figure inspired by The Phantom Menace.

Look for pre-orders to open up starting on August 13th at at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $59+). Direct links will be added to the list below after the launch. Stay tuned. UPDATE: Dedra Meero and Cassian Andor added.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew About?

While the second season of Andor doesn’t have a release date, we do know that it will come at some point in 2025. So the next Star Wars series on the Disney+ timeline will be Skeleton Crew, which debuts on December 3rd. You can read the official synopsis for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew here: “When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

The series was inspired by coming-of-age Amblin movies like The Goonies, and it’s “a story about a group of kids, about 10 years old, from a tiny little planet who accidentally get lost in the Star Wars galaxy,” Watts previously explained, add that “the story of their journey trying to find their way home.”

Jude Law (Captain Marvel, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) plays the human Jedi Jod Na Nawood, the adult leader of a motley crew of galaxy-faring kids that includes Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong). During their journey, they’ll meet the new Nick Frost-voiced droid SM 33, described by Watts as “a rusty old, cranky droid that sort of reluctantly helps the kids along the way.”