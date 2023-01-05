New Star Wars TV Show Rumored to Be Moving Forward With Fan-Favorite Producers

There's a rumor that the Star Wars TV Universe is about to get a little bit bigger. Word is that a new Star Wars TV project is moving forward into production, and that will be spearheaded by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the core creative team behind Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Production Weekly has a listing for an "untitled Star Wars project," which is not a new thing, exactly, as the uncertainty of the Star Wars franchise in the last few years has seen numerous movie and TV projects going into production, with little-to-no information about them. However, this latest one is different, as it has a working title and a list of producers attached.

This new Star Wars TV project is going under the working title of Ghost Track 17, which (as always) is probably a fun inside joke with the crew, that the public doesn't fully comprehend. Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau are listed as producers.

While this rumor is now circulating on Star Wars sites it's been noted that Internet scooper Daniel RPK recently dropped a Patreon scoop that Filoni and Favreau were working on a Star Wars series going by "Ghost Track 17" – with the added note that it would be a series set in the "MandoVerse" corner of Star Wars.

What is the New Star Wars TV Series About?

(Photo: Star Wars / ComicBook)

The subject of Ghost Track 17 is unknown, but Bespin Bulletin has the considerable theory that this working title could be a reference to The Beatles' Abbey Road album, one of the most famous examples of a "ghost track," which is the common term for a hidden musical track on an album. The ghost track of Abbey Road was song #17, "Her Majesty," which could be about a princess or queen or some kind of royalty. Obviously, royal titles are big things in Star Wars, and fans will run wild with ideas about which regal character(s) the franchise could do a show about – especially in the time of The Mandalorian (just years after Return of the Jedi).

The other (more obvious) guess is that "Ghost Track" is a reference to The Ghost, the spaceship that was the most frequent home of an early cell of the Rebel Alliance, known as The Specters. The Specters were the main characters of the Star Wars Rebels animated series; the storyline of Rebels will be revisited in the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka TV series Filoni was head of – could it set up the surviving Specters for their own series in The Mandalorian era?

A new series based on those Rebels characters could also tie directly to events of The Mandalorian Season 3, and Din Djarin's quest to restore the Mandalore homeworld. With Ahsoka and The Mandalorian Season 3 both dropping in 2023, this new show could indeed be going into production fast if it is tied to them both.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres in March on Disney+.