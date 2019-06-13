Shirtless Kylo Ren Photoshopped into Game of Thrones Scene is Too Perfect

When the final season of Game of Thrones began in April, many fans took to the Internet to have fun mashing up content from the series with Avengers: Endgame since both were released at the same time. People had tons of fun combining the two franchises, especially considering they both included main characters named Stark. However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t the only fandom people have enjoyed mixing with Game of Thrones. The latest crossover image to hit Twitter shows the infamous shirtless Kylo Ren from Star Wars: The Last Jedi hanging out with Robb Stark, Jon Snow, and Theon Greyjoy in the series’ pilot as they all get prepared for the King’s visit.

“Someone photoshopped shirtless Kylo Ren into this Game of Thrones scene and I don’t know, it just feels right.” pic.twitter.com/l1Ov5JZH1P — richard madden’s wee grey streak (@oIdvaIyrian) June 12, 2019

“Someone photoshopped shirtless Kylo Ren into this Game of Thrones scene and I don’t know, it just feels right,” @oIdvaIyrian wrote.

This does, in fact, work quite well together and we can’t help but giggle about it. Many fans also enjoyed the picture, as proven by the hilarious thoughts shared to the comments section.

While Adam Driver, the actor who plays Kylo Ren, missed his window to appear on Game of Thrones, he will be stepping back into the Star Wars universe this year in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In addition to Driver, the film is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.