Ousted ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Director Responds to New Rumors

A scathing report about the production of the latest Star Wars spinoff indicated that the original directors weren’t qualified to handle the movie, but now they’ve come out to publicly shed doubt on those rumors.

After Vulture published a report from an anonymous actor speaking about turmoil on the set of Solo: A Star Wars Story, original co-director Christopher Miller took to social media to defend he and partner Phil Lord from the rumors.

Read the tweet below to see for yourself:

Maybe don’t believe everything you read — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) March 27, 2018

Production on the Han Solo spinoff has been tumultuous as Ron Howard took over and reshot a majority of the film, taking the sole directing credit for the movie. But the Vulture report seemingly added context to the production’s woes when Miller and Lord were leading the shoot.

“Phil and Chris are good directors, but they weren’t prepared for Star Wars,” said the anonymous source. “After the 25th take, the actors are looking at each other like, ‘This is getting weird.’ [Lord and Miller] seemed a bit out of control. They definitely felt the pressure; with one of these movies, there are so many people on top of you all the time. The first assistant director was really experienced and had to step in to help them direct a lot of scenes.”

The source also said that there was a distinct change in tone when Howard came on board, saying the replacement director “took control and you could feel it. He got respect immediately. He’s really confident. A really easy guy to work with.”

Miller and Lord were announced to be parting ways with the production last summer in a joint statement with Lucasfilm. Kathleen Kennedy praised the duos abilities but said that the creative partnership wasn’t working out.

Howard was brought in shortly after, and took over the last month of filming and the extensive reshoots that occurred afterward.

Rumors about Miller and Lord’s departure have since cropped up here and there, including one to do with Alden Ehrenreich requiring an acting coach, the two going off script and clashing with writers Lawrence and Jon Kasdan, and many others.

Before the recent report, the duo revealed they would be serving as executive producers on Solo: A Star Wars Story, indicating that there was no arbitration with the Directors Guild of America, nor were there any hard feelings harbored toward Lucasfilm for the change.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.