New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Image Revealed On D23 Cover

Disney and Lucasfilm are opening the floodgates on the promotion for their latest film in the Star Wars franchise, exploring the origins of the scruffiest nerfherder in the galaxy.

After debuting the first full-length trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story, Disney also unveiled a new cover for the latest issue of Twenty-Three Magazine, meant exclusively for their D23 club members. You can check out the new cover below.

The cover was accompanied with various art assets, including one spectacular piece for Avengers: Infinity War by Marvel Studios visual development artist Ryan Meinerding.

These reveals come paired with the announcement that Disney revealed the ticket sale dates for next year’s D23 Expo, which you can learn more about by clicking here. But now, this is all about SOLO.

The Han Solo spinoff movie has long been the topic of curiosity for many Star Wars fans. After the change in directors, the lengthy reshoots, and other controversies, many people have been curious about how this new movie would turn out.

New director Ron Howard has steadily updated fans on social media about the film’s status, recently promising that it was right on track to meet its forthcoming release date in May.

The new trailer assuaged many fans fears about the movie, prompting excitement among the disillusioned Star Wars community. It goes without saying that many fans were already skeptical about a Han Solo origin movie, but after the mixed reception of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, some were already writing off the franchise altogether.

That was made even more evident when Deadpool 2 shifted its release date up to one week before the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story, making it seem like Fox wasn’t afraid to go up against the historically dominant saga.

But now that people are starting to see more about the new Star Wars movie, it seems like the excitement is starting to mount.

It appears to be unlike any other Star Wars movie that has been released so far, more like a sci-fi heist movie than a typical space-based fantasy film.

We’ll see how audiences respond when Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

