‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ First Reactions Released

Solo: A Star Wars Story held its world premiere in Hollywood Thursday, two weeks before hitting theaters nationwide — and attendees have taken to Twitter to share the first reactions.

Writes Indie Wire Film Editor Kate Erbland, it “takes a bit for [Solo] to find its feet and for [young Han Solo actor Alden Ehrenreich] to turn on enough charm to make you forget he’s not [Harrison Ford].”

But, she adds, “once it kicks into its hey-let’s-make-a-crew and yes-also-do-a-heist stuff, it totally flies.”

Uproxx senior entertainment writer Mike Ryan says the first act of the latest Star Wars standalone “can be hit and miss clunky,” but a “legit fantastic” Donald Glover as a younger Lando Calrissian and the Kessel Run heist plot makes Solo “a whole lot of fun.”

“It does take a bit to get used to Alden as Han,” Ryan adds, “but after 30 minutes or so your brain adjusts.”

ComicBook.com‘s own Joseph Schmidt calls Solo “a TON of fun,” saying it “felt more like a Star Wars movie than Rogue One.”

“Don’t look up spoilers,” he adds, writing, “it’s full of surprises.”

Conner Schwerdtfeger of CinemaBlend says to “bank on Lando: A Star Wars Story getting a green light by the end of the year,” continuing the trend of praise for Glover, who Schwerdtfeger says “continues to be perfect.”

Angie J. Han of Mashable calls leading man Ehrenreich “the real deal,” offering praise for Val actress Thandie Newton. “Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s L3… well,” she writes, “we’ll talk about that later.”

Says YouTube creator Brian Tong, “I felt like I was watching a Star Wars movie again. So many great moments for the fans and surprises.. I’ve got the feels after this one… MORE than [Avengers: Infinity War].”

IGN’s Jacki Jing says the movie left her “completely floored,” writing: “This movie seriously holds up! I was on the edge of my seat and had so much fun watching it!”

Yahoo‘s Kevin Polowy calls Solo “reaaaaaalllly good,” adding it’s “fun as hell.”

“It’s a straight intergalactic heist movie, kind of refreshing to see a Star Wars movie [without] a Death Star or the rebellion’s fate at stake,” Polowy writes. “Alden Ehrenreich is super impressive as Han, but L3 might be my favorite new character.”

“It’s good,” says Mashable’s Chris Taylor. “It’s sooo good.”

He explains: “This is the grungiest, most grunt-level blue collar Star Wars ever and I am here for it.”

Taylor says the movie will “surprise and delight you out of your seat.”

Solo left Nerdist‘s Rachel Heine “pleasantly surprised,” who calls the Ron Howard-directed movie “a cute, fun, stylish Star Wars adventure.”

The movie “feels surprisingly unlike any Star Wars movie before,” writes Peter Sciretta of Slash Film, “yet perfectly captures the tone, adventure, characters and humor of the Star Wars franchise.”

“Also,” he adds, “I need a Lando movie in my life.”

“Stay away from spoilers,” he warns. “Big Marvel-level sh—t that will make you wonder where Lucasfilm is headed next.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25.