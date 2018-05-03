Nissan Reveals New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Footage

Lucasfilm has formed a fruitful partnership with Nissan for their last few movies, and that will continue with the release of a new promotion for Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Ahead of the movie’s premiere, Nissan released a commercial featuring the Rogue SUV that includes new footage from the Han Solo spinoff. Check it out above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new commercial shows a driving assist mode that Nissan is comparing to having your very own co-pilot like Chewbacca or L3-37.

“What has me the most excited is that with Nissan Intelligent Mobility, it’s kind of like you’re side-kicking your adventure of life and that’s what this movie is all about,” said Jeremy Tucker, Nissan’s vice president of Marketing Communications and Media. “Obviously the heart and soul of it is Han and Chewie and how those two are sidekicks and they help each other out and have each other’s back. That’s what we’re excited about with this is that we get a chance to tell how going through life with a sidekick can make it more adventurous and fun. That’s our approach this time with telling our story for Nissan Intelligent Mobility.

Nissan previously showed up for the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi with a fleet of vehicles inspired by and designed to look like characters and vehicles from the film. They teased their plans for the upcoming spinoff movie which are set to be revealed during this week’s May the Fourth event.

“We’re going to be doing something pretty epic again. We’re real excited about it. What I can tell you, it’ll be based on the Nissan Rogue. More is coming on May the Fourth but I’ll give you a little sneak peek. It’ll involve a pair of dice,” Tucker revealed.

Fans will learn more about Nissan’s latest partnership with Lucasfilm this Friday.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.