Squishmallows Adds 4 New Star Wars Plushies

Clearly, one day wasn’t enough time to cram all of the Star Wars in for May the 4th 2025, which is why May 6th aka Revenge of the Sixth exists. So far, we’ve seen new items from Hasbro and Disney, and you can add Jazwares’ Squishmallows lineup to the list with new plushies inspired by The Mandalorian, Grogu, Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper. Fortunately, all four designs are 12-inches tall and super soft, so they’re perfect for cramming, cuddling, and collecting.

You can find all of the new Star Wars Squishmallows designs right here on Amazon priced at $19.99. However, the release date is set for December 15th, so we highly suggest getting your pre-orders in now as there’s a chance that tariffs will increase the prices before the release date. When you pre-order, you automatically get the lowest price offered during the period, and you won’t be charged until they ship. You can check out more of the best products released for Star Wars Day 2025 right here via our roundup.

In other Squishmallows news, Jazwares launched their first collection of plushies inspired by The Lord of the Rings recently alongside new additions to their Harry Potter lineup. The LOTR collection includes 10-inch plush of Gollum, Frodo and Gandalf while the new Harry Potter additions include the Gryffindor Lion Slytherin Snake, Ravenclaw Raven, and Hufflepuff Badger their respective Hogwarts house robes.

The LOTR Squishmallows are in-stock and shipping now here on Amazon. The new Harry Potter Squishmallows are also available to order on Amazon. The new releases are priced at $15.99 each, though some options are currently on sale.