Star Wars: Andor Star Diego Luna Collaborated With Writers to Develop Character's Backstory

After Obi-Wab Kenobi wrapped up a terrific season, Star Wars fans started to look to the future, and that future is Andor. Andor will be a direct prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will ultimately lead into the moments right before the film begins. Diego Luna, who plays the titular character in the film, is returning for the series and it seems that he had a more integral role this time around. During a new interview with Den Of Geek, Luna revealed that he worked hand in hand with the creators of the series to develop Cassian Andor's backstory.

"All this story just happened in my mind. It wasn't relevant to anyone. He talks about a traumatic past, but there is no specificity," Luna said. "Obviously, as an actor, I had my backstory. You don't arrive on set without knowing where you're coming from and what motivates every decision your character makes, but that's information that no one cared about for years."

The Andor star would go on to reveal that working with Tony Gilroy and the writing staff "was like when you dream something, and then suddenly, you're talking about that dream with others… I was asked so many times, 'What were you thinking when you said this? What was your backstory in this moment?'" Not much is currently known about the series but it is expected to premiere on Disney+ on August 31, 2022.

Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor's leading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

