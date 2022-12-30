Star Wars: Andor's Diego Luna Explains the Importance of Cassian's Role Models

Andor's first season was released this year and it follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The show is set to have one more season, and there's still plenty to learn about the character despite the fact that his fate is already sealed. Recently, Luna had an in-depth chat with Collider in honor of his Critics Choice nomination and talked about fleshing out his character for the series and explained why it was important for him to "understand everything" about Cassian. Of course, that includes all of the characters that influenced him before the events of Rogue One.

"I think in terms of the context of the character, I was pretty much there. I think [Tony Gilroy's] story is something that connects easily with what I had in mind. But it's more about the characters he meets in the journey where I was impressed by what Tony wanted to tell. The characters he meets – Luthen [Stellan Skarsgård], Kino [Andy Serkis], the relation with Maarva [Fiona Shaw] – that is something so central in the understanding of Cassian. For me, it wasn't like that when I was getting ready for Rogue One. I had to create my own backstory. Backstory that no one cared about. It was just mine in terms of, I didn't have to get there with any other actor. My character was coming from somewhere else, you know? He has this accent that no one shares, and he clearly has left everything behind. Therefore, it was just the work you do as an actor, that you have to understand why you're making the choices you're making and create yourself some background story."

Luna continued, "But with Tony, it was so interesting to find out all these role models that Cassian has and the amount of sacrifice around the rebellion. It's quite interesting to see so many characters willing to leave everything behind for a reason they believe in. It's a beautiful story that reminds us what we are capable of, basically. And it's through these characters that I was like, oh my god, this is so rich and so pertinent and so real, even though we're in this galaxy far, far away. These characters feel really close to the world you and I live in."

Does Andor Season One Have Deleted Scenes?

Tony Gilroy, who also wrote Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, recently spoke with IndieWire and revealed whether or not the series has any deleted scenes.

"We reshot a couple things – maybe three scenes, or something like that, because we thought we could do them better." Gilroy shared. "We had a better idea and we were given the opportunity. [But] we do not have deleted scenes. There would be no DVD extras on our platter. Zero. It's really weird. Very weird [and] very surprising to us."

The first season of Andor is now streaming on Disney+.